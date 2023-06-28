‘Outstanding’ Comrie firefighter George Ferguson retires after 35 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Outstanding’ Comrie firefighter George Ferguson retires after 35 years

The self-employed roofer has helped the village recover from five floods and dealt with numerous fires.

By Stephen Eighteen
Comrie firefighter George Ferguson at Comrie Fire Station.
Comrie firefighter George Ferguson. Image: George Ferguson.

Tributes have been paid to a self-employed Comrie roofer who has retired from his role as a village firefighter.

George Ferguson, 55, has stepped down after taking up the position on January 14 1988.

For more than 35 years he was on call for every hour of every day of the week, often sacrificing family and work commitments to help others in distress.

George was the longest-serving firefighter in Comrie by 14 years and has received gifts from Tayside Fire Service, Comrie Fire Station and the community council.

Firefighter George Ferguson receives recognition from Comrie Community Council chair Gillian Brock.
George receives recognition from Comrie Community Council chair Gillian Brock. Image: Comrie Community Council.

Gillian Brock, chair of Comrie Community Council, said: “Our retained firefighters work and have families so to dedicate 35 years of you life to our community on this scale is outstanding.

“We would be lost without them and they all deserve recognition.

“My husband used to be one so I know from experience the commitment they have to give.”

Inspired by staff and uncle

Comrie born and bred, George attended the village primary school and then Crieff High.

The Aberdeen fan did a roofing apprenticeship with Carmichaels of Comrie, where he worked with three retained firefighters.

His uncle John Brymer was also in charge of Comrie Fire Station at the time.

Comrie firefighter George Ferguson with wife Claire Ferguson in Comrie.
With wife Claire. Image: George Ferguson.

“I saw what they did and thought it would be good to join them, and to benefit the community as well,” said George.

After 13 years at Carmichaels, George had a spell at Guthrie and Robertson builders in Crieff.

Around 20 years ago he set up his own business, George Ferguson Roofing Contractors.

‘I would be working on a roof and the pager would go’

When George began in 1988 there were 11 firefighters in Comrie.

This number has since shrunk to half-a-dozen due to more people working outside the village and being unable to commit to the role.

Attendance at the fire station in Strowan Road on Thursday nights has been a mainstay from the beginning.

Monthly maintenance sessions on Tuesday nights have been added in more recent years.

George Ferguson receives a farewell gift from colleagues at Comrie Fire Station.
Receiving a farewell gift from colleagues at Comrie Fire Station. Image: George Ferguson.

But perhaps the greater commitment is attending unplanned emergency situations.

“Very often during the day I would be working on a roof and the pager would go,” George said.

“I have had times when I would take the van and leave journeymen on the job without transport – so that didn’t go down very well with them!”

Castle fire, Christmas blaze and frequent floods

Firefighters from Comrie serve a wide area.

So while George spent a day-and-a-half attending to a fire at nearby Aberuchill Castle in 1994, he was also part of an 11-hour operation to douse a blaze at Glencoe Ski Centre on Christmas Day 2019.

As well as fires, George helped with the recovery effort when Comrie was flooded in January 1993, February 1997, December 2006 and in August and November 2012.

“Not long after I first joined I experienced my first fatality in a house fire,” he recalled.

“The first one always sticks in your head.

“We just dealt with it, but now there is a lot of help and support.”

Worth the sacrifices

George had been in charge of the fire station for nine months when he called it a day in May.

He was given a shield from station colleagues and gifted a symbolic axe from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Tayside area commander Jason Sharp.

George Ferguson receives fire service axe from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander Jason Sharp in Comrie.
Receiving the axe from area commander Jason Sharp. Image: George Ferguson.

Retiring will help him spend more time with wife Claire and children Kieran, 25, and Nicole, 21.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the time I have been in the role,” George said.

“You learn new skills and meet new people when you go away training.

“My wife’s never known me without a pager so they are not used to me being about on a Thursday night.

“I thank my family for putting up with me for all these years.

“They have been through some rubbish with me going away to a fire when we have been having a dinner.

“A couple of times we have been going to a party but a callout has stopped it.

“Your family life is affected.

“I would also like to thank the boys at the station for putting up with me all these years.”

