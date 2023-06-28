Perthshire scientist’s mission to help women going through menopause with special sourdough loaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire scientist’s mission to help women going through menopause with special sourdough loaf

Charlotte Blacker claims her loaf is filled with ingredients to help counter the effects of menopause.

By Rob McLaren
Charlotte Blackler, creator of the Mena bread, with Francesca Polegato of Casella & Polegato. Image: Mena
Charlotte Blackler, creator of the Mena bread, with Francesca Polegato of Casella & Polegato. Image: Mena

A Perthshire woman is on a mission to help women going through menopause with a special sourdough loaf of bread.

Charlotte Blacker is the founder and creator of Mena range of menopause-friendly food products.

The Glenalmond scientist claims her loaf is filled with ingredients to help counter the effects of menopause.

Hope loaf proves to be among best food for menopause

Charlotte says each Mena bread, which sells for £4, is packed with plant oestrogens.

She explains these can provide a natural hormone replacement therapy thanks to a similar chemical structure.

She says: “Natural plant oestrogens counterbalance the natural drop in biological oestrogen.

“I want bring women natural relief from unwanted symptoms of peri-menopause and menopause.”

Charlotte Blackler has created the Mena Bread. Image: Mena.

The idea behind the range came when Charlotte observed the cultural differences in how menopause is experienced by people across the globe.

She said: “Japanese women eat greater levels of plant oestrogens or phytoestrogens which are naturally found in a vegetable and soy-rich diet.

“This has proved to be the key to a symptom-free menopause.

“I am aware that not many of us in the west are likely to embrace a daily helping of tofu, so I created Mena bread and snack bars.

“It’s a simple and easy addition to your daily routine that can make a big difference to how you feel.”

Perth bakery gets involved with Mena bread

To turn her concept into a commercial loaf Charlotte turned to her friends Francesca Polegato and Denis Casella at the Perth-based multicultural artisan bakery Casella & Polegato for help.

Mena Bread undergoes a lengthy fermentation process before being baked in a stone-based oven.

The loaf contains a secret mix of wholemeal, white, malthouse, rye and soya flour, which gives the loaf a malty, rye flavour, as well as water, soya milk, olive oil and miso paste.

The Mena sourdough loaf has been designed to help women going through the menopause. Image: Mena

A selection of seeds, salt and edible flowers add nutrition and flavour.

It is available to buy online, collected from local hubs or bought direct from Casella & Polegato’s shops and other local independent retailers.

Charlotte is keen to increase the number of distribution outlets.

She says: “I’m open to the opportunity to licence bakeries across the UK to bake Mena bread.

“The ultimate aim is to make it available to as many ladies as possible who would like to manage their hormone fluctuations.”

Charlotte also runs a food subscription business, called Herb Majesty. This sells free-range turkey, pork, lamb and chicken raised and grazed on wild herbal pastures in the Perthshire hills.

Herb Majesty supplies meat to Andrew Fairlie Restaurant at Gleneagles and other top Scottish restaurants.

