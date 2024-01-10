Cupar Highland Games disbanded as plea for volunteers fails

Cupar Highland Games has been permanently disbanded after 137 years after failing to attract new volunteers.

The team behind the historic event issued a plea for fresh blood last February, saying the burden had become too much for its small committee.

However, no-one came forward and organisers said they had no option but to close it.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “The committee of Cupar Highland Games regret to inform you that the games are now disbanded.

“Unfortunately, we have been unable to find anyone to take on the games and therefore we have taken the decision to close the games.

“We would like to thank all attendees, suppliers and supporters for their support over the last few years.”

Sadness at cancellation

The announcement has been met with considerable sadness within the town.

And Cupar Liberal Democrat councillor Margaret Kennedy said: “It’s very sad indeed.

“However, well-loved events always need new volunteers to keep going.”

Cupar Highland Games has not run since 2019.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

An attempt to resurrect it the following year, was dropped amid slow ticket sales and economic uncertainties.

It was cancelled again last year, with chairman Bill McSeveney warning: “The current committee members remain keen to be involved in retaining the games as an annual fixture in the Cupar calendar of activities.

“But we do need help, for without it the games will have to cease.”

Famous names associated with Cupar Highland Games

Cupar Highland Games dates back to 1886 and was restarted in 1979.

Since then, it has raised more than £35,000 for local charities.

It attracted many Scottish athletes over the years, including Liz McColgan, Linsey McDonald and Yvonne Murray, who later became household names.

And among the many chieftans was former Liberal Democrat leader Menzies Campbell.

Secretary John Morrow was awarded Cupar Citizen of the Year last year.