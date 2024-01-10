Cupar Highland Games disbanded as plea for volunteers fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar Highland Games disbanded as plea for volunteers fails

The announcement has been met with considerable sadness.

By Claire Warrender
Cupar Highland Games has been disbanded
Cupar Highland Games has been disbanded. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson,

Cupar Highland Games has been permanently disbanded after 137 years after failing to attract new volunteers.

The team behind the historic event issued a plea for fresh blood last February, saying the burden had become too much for its small committee.

Action from the throwing event at Cupar Highland Games.
Action from a throwing event at Cupar Highland Games.

However, no-one came forward and organisers said they had no option but to close it.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “The committee of Cupar Highland Games regret to inform you that the games are now disbanded.

“Unfortunately, we have been unable to find anyone to take on the games and therefore we have taken the decision to close the games.

“We would like to thank all attendees, suppliers and supporters for their support over the last few years.”

Sadness at cancellation

The announcement has been met with considerable sadness within the town.

And Cupar Liberal Democrat councillor Margaret Kennedy said: “It’s very sad indeed.

“However, well-loved events always need new volunteers to keep going.”

Games was popular with cyclists, athletes and dancers.
Cupar Highland Games was popular with cyclists, athletes and dancers.

Cupar Highland Games has not run since 2019.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

An attempt to resurrect it the following year, was dropped amid slow ticket sales and economic uncertainties.

It was cancelled again last year, with chairman Bill McSeveney warning: “The current committee members remain keen to be involved in retaining the games as an annual fixture in the Cupar calendar of activities.

“But we do need help, for without it the games will have to cease.”

Famous names associated with Cupar Highland Games

Cupar Highland Games dates back to 1886 and was restarted in 1979.

Since then, it has raised more than £35,000 for local charities.

It attracted many Scottish athletes over the years, including Liz McColgan, Linsey McDonald and Yvonne Murray, who later became household names.

And among the many chieftans was former Liberal Democrat leader Menzies Campbell.

Secretary John Morrow was awarded Cupar Citizen of the Year last year.

