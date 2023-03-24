Bid to get Leven moving with plans to remove Bawbee Bridge traffic lights and High Street hoarding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Bid to get Leven moving with plans to remove Bawbee Bridge traffic lights and High Street hoarding

Temporary traffic lights will be gone from the bridge soon, while discussions around removing hoarding from the fire-hit Poundstretcher site will start next week.

By Claire Warrender
The roadworks at the Bawbee Bridge have caused significant delays. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Nine months of roadworks on Leven’s Bawbee Bridge could come to an end within the next fortnight.

The three-way lights have caused tailbacks while cables are re-routed on the A955, the main route between Leven and Methil.

The Bawbee Bridge traffic lights have been in place for nine months. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson,

A new temporary bridge will open in early May to allow the Bawbee Bridge to be demolished and rebuilt.

However, the traffic lights will be gone around a month earlier.

It’s good news for motorists and traders, who have seen a slump in business since the works started last June.

Meanwhile, councillors and Fife Council officers will meet on Monday to discuss arrangements for removing hoarding from the High Street in the wake of last year’s Poundstretcher fire.

Labour councillor Colin Davidson said: “We’ll be asking for a detailed timeline about getting the hoarding down.

“After Monday I would like to be able to say they are coming down on this date.”

Timetable revealed for Bawbee Bridge works

The 75-year-old Bawbee Bridge sits above the route of the new Levenmouth railway line, which opens next year.

However, it is in a deteriorating state and is also too low for trains to pass beneath.

The plan is to raise the abutments and put in a new deck for cars to travel across.

But the existing bridge will need to come down first.

Work to create an eight-month diversion route to allow this to happen has already started.

And a new temporary bridge beside Leven swimming pool will be open from the start of May.

Work on the Bawbee Bridge will continue until December, at which point the original route will reopen and traffic lights will return.

The road will fully reopen without lights in January.

Meanwhile, work is due to begin on the old Iron Bridge, also known as the Sawmill Bridge, as part of the railway work later this year.

However, it is understood this will not start until the Bawbee Bridge traffic lights are gone.

Event to celebrate Leven reopening

Mr Davidson said: “We appreciate the patience of the community while contractors carried out preparatory work on the structure.

“But with the road to close for an extended period, the installation of the temporary bridge will minimise the impact of the work on the community and local businesses.

“Hopefully we’ll also be able to get the hoarding on the High Street down soon too and get Leven back to normal.

“It’s been a difficult time for the area so I’m hoping we can arrange some kind of celebration once the town is fully back open.

“We’ll be speaking to officers about holding an event, probably around the start of June.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

£33m National Treatment Centre for orthopaedics opens in Fife
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
Fife kids to Light Up Newburgh with handmade lanterns and torch dance
Ex-King's horseman found guilty of raping teenagers at Fife equestrian centre
Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged
St Andrews Cocktail Week shakes up quality offering as 41 venues sign up to…
Fife rapist attacked man who 'wound him up' about criminal past
Public to vote on new plan to remove iconic fisher lass from East Neuk…
2

Most Read

1
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented