Bid to get Leven moving with plans to remove Bawbee Bridge traffic lights and High Street hoarding

Nine months of roadworks on Leven’s Bawbee Bridge could come to an end within the next fortnight.

The three-way lights have caused tailbacks while cables are re-routed on the A955, the main route between Leven and Methil.

A new temporary bridge will open in early May to allow the Bawbee Bridge to be demolished and rebuilt.

However, the traffic lights will be gone around a month earlier.

It’s good news for motorists and traders, who have seen a slump in business since the works started last June.

Meanwhile, councillors and Fife Council officers will meet on Monday to discuss arrangements for removing hoarding from the High Street in the wake of last year’s Poundstretcher fire.

Labour councillor Colin Davidson said: “We’ll be asking for a detailed timeline about getting the hoarding down.

“After Monday I would like to be able to say they are coming down on this date.”

Timetable revealed for Bawbee Bridge works

The 75-year-old Bawbee Bridge sits above the route of the new Levenmouth railway line, which opens next year.

However, it is in a deteriorating state and is also too low for trains to pass beneath.

The plan is to raise the abutments and put in a new deck for cars to travel across.

But the existing bridge will need to come down first.

Work to create an eight-month diversion route to allow this to happen has already started.

And a new temporary bridge beside Leven swimming pool will be open from the start of May.

Work on the Bawbee Bridge will continue until December, at which point the original route will reopen and traffic lights will return.

The road will fully reopen without lights in January.

Meanwhile, work is due to begin on the old Iron Bridge, also known as the Sawmill Bridge, as part of the railway work later this year.

However, it is understood this will not start until the Bawbee Bridge traffic lights are gone.

Event to celebrate Leven reopening

Mr Davidson said: “We appreciate the patience of the community while contractors carried out preparatory work on the structure.

“But with the road to close for an extended period, the installation of the temporary bridge will minimise the impact of the work on the community and local businesses.

“Hopefully we’ll also be able to get the hoarding on the High Street down soon too and get Leven back to normal.

“It’s been a difficult time for the area so I’m hoping we can arrange some kind of celebration once the town is fully back open.

“We’ll be speaking to officers about holding an event, probably around the start of June.”