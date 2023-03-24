£33m National Treatment Centre for orthopaedics opens in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

£33m National Treatment Centre for orthopaedics opens in Fife

Nicola Sturgeon marked her final official engagement as first minister by visiting the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

By Rachel Amery and Amie Flett
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the opening of the new NTC at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Scottish Government.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the opening of the new NTC at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Scottish Government.

Nicola Sturgeon was in Fife to open a brand new treatment centre as her last official engagement as first minister.

Ahead of stepping down from the top job next week, Ms Sturgeon officially opened the £33 million national treatment centre for orthopaedics at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

It is hoped the state-of-the-art facility will help address pressures on the NHS and a backlog caused by Covid.

Ms Sturgeon said: “This is the perfect way to draw my time as first minister to a close.

“There is nowhere I would rather be than here.

“It gives me the opportunity to say the final sentences I will utter publicly as first minister and they are the most important ones to me.

“Thank you to the National Health Service, and to everyone who works in the most precious institution in our country.

“You will always be in my heart and I will always be a champion and advocate for everything you do. Thank you.”

Ms Sturgeon also said it was a fitting way to spend her last day as first minister – her last as health secretary was also spent at Victoria Hospital.

State-of-the-art facility

The centre will provide additional capacity for more than 700 orthopaedic procedures a year, including hip and knee surgery.

The First Minister greeted staff the hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Scottish Government.

The centre is the first of four national treatment centres to open this year across Scotland, and includes an orthopaedic outpatients department, three surgical theatres and a ward and short stay unit.

Earlier this year, non-emergency surgeries were postponed at Victoria Hospital as NHS Fife battled “unprecedented pressure” on its services.

It came after data showed that 142 people had been forced to wait for more than 12 hours to see a medic at the hospital’s A&E.

‘Faster access to life-changing surgery’

Ms Sturgeon said: “Our National Treatment Centre programme is a significant investment in frontline planned care infrastructure and is a crucial part of our NHS recovery plan.

“We are determined to ensure people receive the treatment they need as soon as possible so I am pleased to officially open the Fife centre, which will give people across the country faster access to life-changing orthopaedic surgery.”

Chair of NHS Fife, Tricia Marwick, First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and chief executive of NHS fife, Carol Potter. Image: Scottish Government.

Tricia Marwick, chair of the NHS Fife board and former presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, said: “The new purpose-built facility is the culmination of many years of work and to see patients now being seen and treated in such a new, state-of-the-art environment is fantastic.

“To see the project delivered successfully and on budget, particularly given the additional challenges of building during a pandemic, is a credit to all of those involved.

“We are fortunate here in Fife to have an incredibly forward-thinking and innovative orthopaedic team and this new facility will support them to deliver the very highest standard of care for patients.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
