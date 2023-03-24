Former SNP media chief on ‘cautious’ Nicola Sturgeon and the struggle to heal party wounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Former SNP media chief on ‘cautious’ Nicola Sturgeon and the struggle to heal party wounds

Fergus Mutch stood twice as an SNP candidate in Aberdeenshire, led the party's press office and was once an aide for Alex Salmond.

By Adele Merson
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The winner of the bruising contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister will have to “swallow their pride” and form a government with each other to heal wounds, says a former SNP spin doctor.

Fergus Mutch gives his assessment of the uphill struggle for the next SNP leader – and his personal reflections on Nicola Sturgeon – in an interview with The Stooshie, the politics podcast from DC Thomson.

Mr Mutch, who stood twice for the SNP in Aberdeenshire and was an aide to Alex Salmond, also gives his thoughts on the future of the SNP-Green agreement in government.

On Monday March 27, either Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes or Ash Regan will be named the next leader of the party and, later in the week, become Scotland’s next first minister.

Listen to The Stooshie podcast

In the latest episode of The Stooshie, available here, Mr Mutch says:

  • The leadership race has not been the SNP’s “finest hour”.
  • Kate Forbes has a “slight edge” as the best candidate.
  • There is “reasonable criticism” about Ms Sturgeon delivering her policy agenda.
  • Ms Sturgeon’s “cautious” character may have held her back from seizing opportunities.
  • The future shape of the SNP-Green government deal is uncertain.

Mr Mutch says: “It’s not necessarily going to be an easy task, particularly when such clear battlelines have been drawn over the course of the campaign in policy, on ideology, on the future of the party, how the party should be administered, how its HQ should function.

“If I were in their shoes – which I’m very glad not to be – it’s about being commensurate, being pretty broad church about how you take the party forward.”

On future working arrangements, he adds: “If I was Humza Yousaf, I’d most certainly find a senior position for Kate Forbes within my cabinet.

“Likewise with Kate Forbes, I would find a very senior position for Humza and try and unite those strands of the party.

Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.

“It’s actually a tactic that Alex Salmond historically was very good at doing.

“The people who he put in his shadow cabinet and who ultimately came into his government cabinet in 2007 were not people who were fulsome supporters of him and Nicola’s joint ticket to win the SNP leadership after 2004.

“You need to swallow your pride at times, let bygones be bygones, the harsh words that were uttered during a bruising campaign set to one side and get on with the job of governing.”

‘Reset’ with Greens

He admits to having “never been the biggest fan” of the SNP’s deal with the Greens which “allows them quite a lot of the trappings and the benefits of being in government without much of the accountability”.

Those comments come as the Greens prepared to meet for their party conference in Clydebank on Saturday, where the power-sharing deal formed in 2021 is likely to be discussed.

What was it like to work with Nicola Sturgeon?

Working closely with Ms Sturgeon opened Mr Mutch’s eyes to “just how capable, just how detailed, driven, how remarkable a politician she really is”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the Haughton Arms in Alford on the final day of the election campaign in 2021.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He points to her leadership during one of the most turbulent times in UK politics, through a Brexit referendum, snap general elections, and political ups and downs.

“Events conspired against her at times but people will debate whether she seized her opportunities when she had the chance”, he told the podcast.

“That speaks to another side of Nicola the person. There’s a real cautious element there too.

“A lot of politicians can be pretty gun ho because they believe utterly in their own hype.

“Nicola Sturgeon was quite the opposite.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Fergus Mutch and Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented