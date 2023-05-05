Full list of services closed in Perth and Kinross for coronation bank holiday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some services in Perth and Kinross will be affected by the bank holiday for the King’s Coronation.

The extra holiday on Monday is part of a weekend of celebrations for the crowning of King Charles III.

A host of events are taking place throughout the next few days in Tayside and Fife, while some workers are also being given the day off.

We have a full list of closures or changes to normal operations across Perth and Kinross on Monday May 8.

Supermarkets

Supermarkets will remain open on the bank holiday – but some will close earlier than usual.

Aldi – Normal hours

– Normal hours Lidl – Normal hours

– Normal hours Tesco – Most Tesco superstores will be open from 8am to 6pm, but some are staying open until 8pm, with customers urged to check their local store

– Most Tesco superstores will be open from 8am to 6pm, but some are staying open until 8pm, with customers urged to check their local store Asda – Shortened opening hours of 7am to 8pm

– Shortened opening hours of 7am to 8pm Marks and Spencer – Most open as normal but check online

– Most open as normal but check online Sainsbury’s – Most open as normal but check online

– Most open as normal but check online Morrisons – Normal hours

Transport

Most transport should be unaffected by the bank holiday.

ScotRail trains – Normal timetable with off-peak travel all day Stagecoach East Scotland buses – Normal school holiday timetable



Perth and Kinross Council

Schools and nurseries – closed

– closed Council offices – closed

– closed Bin collections – Operating as normal

The council says other essential services will also continue to run across the area.

Emergency out-of-hours support will still be available.

Live Active

Live Active says its leisure and sports facilities will operate as normal during the bank holiday.

Tourist attractions

Perth Concert Hall will close for the day.

But most of Perth and Kinross’s other attractions will remain open as normal, including Perth Art Gallery, Scone Palace, Blair Castle and Gardens and the Black Watch Castle and Museum.

Some visitor centres, such as the Scottish Crannog Centre, are even putting on extra activities for families to celebrate the coronation.

Shopping centres

Perth’s largest mall, St John’s Shopping Centre, will remain open as normal.

However, individual retailers will have the choice of whether to open, with customers encouraged to check beforehand.