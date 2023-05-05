Full list of services closed in Fife for coronation bank holiday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some services in Fife will be affected by the bank holiday for the King’s Coronation.

The extra holiday on Monday is part of a weekend of celebrations for the crowning of King Charles III.

A host of events are taking place throughout the next few days in Tayside and Fife, while some workers are also being given the day off.

We have a full list of closures or changes to normal operations across the kingdom on Monday May 8.

Supermarkets

Supermarkets will remain open on the bank holiday – but some will close earlier than usual.

Aldi – Normal hours

– Normal hours Lidl – Normal hours

– Normal hours Tesco – Most Tesco superstores will be open from 8am to 6pm, but some are staying open until 8pm, with customers urged to check their local store

– Most Tesco superstores will be open from 8am to 6pm, but some are staying open until 8pm, with customers urged to check their local store Asda – Shortened opening hours of 7am to 8pm

– Shortened opening hours of 7am to 8pm Marks and Spencer – Most open as normal but check online

– Most open as normal but check online Sainsbury’s – Most open as normal but check online

– Most open as normal but check online Morrisons – Normal hours

Transport

Most transport should be unaffected by the bank holiday.

ScotRail trains – Normal timetable with off-peak travel all day

– Normal timetable with off-peak travel all day Stagecoach East Scotland buses – Normal school holiday timetable

Fife Council

Schools and nurseries – closed

– closed Council offices – closed

– closed Bin and recycling collections – operating as normal

The council says essential services including street cleaning and meals at home will also go ahead as normal.

Emergency out-of-hours support will still be available.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust says its leisure and sports facilities will operate as normal during the bank holiday.

Tourist attractions

Most of Fife’s main tourist destinations say they plan on remaining open as normal on Monday.

Shopping centres

Several of Fife’s main shopping destinations – including Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes, Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy and Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline – will be open as normal.

However, individual retailers will have the choice of whether to open, with customers encouraged to check beforehand.