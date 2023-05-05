Full list of services closed in Angus for coronation bank holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Full list of services closed in Angus for coronation bank holiday

Details of how the holiday affects schools, shops, tourist venues and transport.

By Poppy Watson
Angus Council will close its offices on Monday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Some services in Angus will be affected by the bank holiday for the King’s Coronation.

The extra holiday on Monday is part of a weekend of celebrations for the crowning of King Charles III.

host of events are taking place throughout the next few days in Tayside and Fife, while some workers are also being given the day off.

We have a full list of closures or changes to normal operations across Dundee on Monday May 8.

Supermarkets

Supermarkets will remain open on the bank holiday – but some will close earlier than usual.

  • Aldi – Normal hours
  • Lidl –  Normal hours
  • Tesco –  Most Tesco superstores will be open from 8am to 6pm, but some are staying open until 8pm, with customers urged to check their local store
  • Asda – Shortened opening hours of 7am to 8pm
  • Marks and Spencer – Most open as normal but check online
  • Sainsbury’s – Most open as normal but check online
  • Morrisons – Normal hours

Transport

Most transport should be unaffected by the bank holiday.

  • ScotRail trains – Normal timetable with off-peak travel all day
  • Stagecoach East Scotland buses – Normal school holiday timetable
Glamis Castle will welcome visitors over the coronation bank holiday weekend. Image: Anna Gunn.

Angus Council

  • Schools and nurseries – closed
  • Council offices – closed
  • Bin collections – operating as normal

The council says other essential services will also continue to run across the area.

Emergency out-of-hours support will still be available.

ANGUSalive

ANGUSalive says its sports centres, country parks, libraries, theatre and museums will operate as normal.

Tourist attractions

Most attractions in Angus have reported they will stay open as normal on Monday.

Shops

Many retailers in Angus plan on staying open as normal – but it is best to check beforehand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Bryant: Downfall of Fife teacher who tried to reinvent himself after affair with…
2
‘Mr Big’ caught in Dundee with £50k in dirty cash as associate jailed for…
3
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
4
Land Rover stolen from Dundee dealership left torched in ‘car graveyard’
5
Three Perthshire forests and windfarm go on market for £130m in ‘rare’ sale
6
Leuchars military wife says she was worn down by cheating husband’s ‘gaslighting’
7
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
8
Fife firm’s jackets worn by Prince William and Kate Middleton
9
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
10
Fife predator sexually assaulted 11-year-old and asked her to marry him

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]