Full list of services closed in Angus for coronation bank holiday

Some services in Angus will be affected by the bank holiday for the King’s Coronation.
The extra holiday on Monday is part of a weekend of celebrations for the crowning of King Charles III.
A host of events are taking place throughout the next few days in Tayside and Fife, while some workers are also being given the day off.
We have a full list of closures or changes to normal operations across Dundee on Monday May 8.
Supermarkets
Supermarkets will remain open on the bank holiday – but some will close earlier than usual.
- Aldi – Normal hours
- Lidl – Normal hours
- Tesco – Most Tesco superstores will be open from 8am to 6pm, but some are staying open until 8pm, with customers urged to check their local store
- Asda – Shortened opening hours of 7am to 8pm
- Marks and Spencer – Most open as normal but check online
- Sainsbury’s – Most open as normal but check online
- Morrisons – Normal hours
Transport
Most transport should be unaffected by the bank holiday.
- ScotRail trains – Normal timetable with off-peak travel all day
- Stagecoach East Scotland buses – Normal school holiday timetable
Angus Council
- Schools and nurseries – closed
- Council offices – closed
- Bin collections – operating as normal
The council says other essential services will also continue to run across the area.
Emergency out-of-hours support will still be available.
ANGUSalive
ANGUSalive says its sports centres, country parks, libraries, theatre and museums will operate as normal.
Tourist attractions
Most attractions in Angus have reported they will stay open as normal on Monday.
Shops
Many retailers in Angus plan on staying open as normal – but it is best to check beforehand.
