Best pictures as Comrie celebrates coronation with street party

People of Comrie came together for a street party to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Sunday’s event began with a performance from a pipe band followed by the national anthem and a short welcome speech by community council chair Gillian Brock.

A street party then took place from the war memorial to Mid Square.

Entertainment was provided by local cubs, scouts and brownies, and there was also a coronation cake to enjoy.

Here are the best pictures from the event. All credits: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.