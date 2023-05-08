Perth & Kinross Best pictures as Comrie celebrates coronation with street party The event included performances, a coronation cake and a street party. Comrie Parish Singers at the village's street party to mark the coronation of King Charles III. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. By Stephen Eighteen May 8 2023, 10.00am Share Best pictures as Comrie celebrates coronation with street party Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4366108/comrie-coronation-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up People of Comrie came together for a street party to mark the coronation of King Charles III. Sunday’s event began with a performance from a pipe band followed by the national anthem and a short welcome speech by community council chair Gillian Brock. A street party then took place from the war memorial to Mid Square. Entertainment was provided by local cubs, scouts and brownies, and there was also a coronation cake to enjoy. Here are the best pictures from the event. All credits: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Norma Mitchell. The Comrie Pipe Band. Mairi Philp and Comrie Community Council chair Gillian Brock. Mairi Philp. Gillian Brock, Mairi Philp and Karen Donaldson (vice-chair of Comrie Community Council). Ethan Wylie (aged 7), Grayson Wylie (5), Brooke Wylie (10) and Aria Wylie (7). Irene Cuthbert. Comrie parish singers singing the national anthem. June McCartney of Comrie Parish Singers. Large crowds enjoying the street party. Maggie (aged 8), twin brother Peter (8), Eden (10), Eilidh (8) and Isla (9). Compère David Ramsay. Myra Robertson and Margaret McVicar. Neil Green of the Comrie Pipe Band. Local businessman and deputy lieutenant Jimmy Denholm. Local musician Derek Richardson. The street party was an opportunity for villagers to spend time together. Comrie Parish Singers. Irene Cuthbert. Paul Mouncey, Margaret Douglas and Jimmy Wilson . Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
