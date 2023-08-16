Council says Perth home extension ‘unsafe’ due to loss of footpath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council says Perth home extension ‘unsafe’ due to loss of footpath

The scheme would have led to the 'unacceptable' removal of a path next to a roundabout.

By Stephen Eighteen
Windsor Terrace on the junction with Queen Street, Perth.
The Windsor Terrace property on the junction with Queen Street, Perth. Image: Google.

Perth and Kinross Council has branded a proposal to extend a Craigie home ‘unacceptable’.

Ross Cameron’s application to build onto open space to the side of the Windsor Terrace property was refused.

The plan involved the formation of garden ground and a retaining wall with fence above.

But Perth and Kinross Council planners felt it would be “unacceptable from a road safety point of view” due to a loss of a footpath.

Proposed loss of footpath on Perth street

The decision report said: “The extension of the garden ground into an area of open space will mean that a short section of footway on the corner of Queen Street and Windsor Terrace will be removed, and permanently lost.

“This is not acceptable as regardless of private ownership.

“This footway forms part of the public road network and as such any changes require consent from PKC as roads authority under the Roads (Scotland) Act, and such an application for its permanent removal will not be supported.

“Some of the recent activities on site have resulted in the footpath being unavailable for public use between Queen Street with Windsor Terrace.

“Without this linkage, members of the public currently have to walk within the live carriageway of the adjacent roundabout to move around the corner.

“Or to use a footway for the full crossing, pedestrian users would have to cross the main road twice – which increases the risk to both pedestrians and road users dramatically.”

Perth and Kinross Council refuses extension

There was also concern at the height of the wall, given the fence would have been erected on top.

It was planned to reach a combined height of 1.9m along Windsor Terrace and a height of 2m along Queen Street.

“These fences will block the visibility splay of the roundabout, where no objects should be present that exceed 1.05 metres above the height of the carriageway,” the council’s response noted.

“The existing area of open space provides the necessary visibility at the roundabout which ensures a safe interaction between both road users and pedestrians – and this proposal will remove that.”

Conversation