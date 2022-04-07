Dundee FC should ‘revisit’ stadium plans over traffic concerns, argues leading urban planning expert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee FC managing director John Nelms should “revisit” plans for a stadium complex at Camperdown Park, according to one of the city’s leading urban planning experts.

Dr Husam Al Waer specialises in sustainable urban design at the University of Dundee.

He has identified a series of potential issues with the ambitious proposals including traffic access, a possible threat to biodiversity, unclear active travel options and increased carbon emissions.

He suggested the location adjacent to the A90 and at Camperdown Park could pose a particular problem.

“Camperdown has got its own identity. The trees, the nature, the biodiversity and the playing areas give it that identity.

“I’m worried that this will become a spot for the emission of carbon dioxide and noise alike. This may affect that character and identity.

“Suddenly we may lose the asset itself.

“To me Camperdown is as important as the V&A. It is part of the extended living room of the city.”

Could stadium access road from A90 cause traffic jams?

The access road from the A90 into the stadium could also pose an issue.

The artist’s impression suggests traffic will leave the A90 via a short slip road into car parks.

That raises the prospect of Dundee FC stadium traffic jams causing a spike in emissions from idling engines as vehicles enter and leave the stadium.

“If you look at the Kingsway, it’s becoming busier and busier. And these plans contain other activities, such as hotels and so on,” he added.

Mr Nelms revealed last month the football club have “engaged project consultants” to take the much-talked about stadium plans forward.

The club published a five-minute video outlining the project and providing fans with a first look at how the 15,000 stadium could look.

The club has been working on the stadium plan since 2017. Mr Nelms has said his goal is to see his team playing in a new stadium at Camperdown Park in 2024.

The proposed development will also include a training facility for the club, a hotel, retail space, a conference venue, a crematorium, housing and leisure activities.

Dundee FC stadium plan will attract investment to the city

Dr Al Waer said the development would bring substantial investment into the city.

“This will bring opportunities. And it is good for Dundee in terms of city brand, but we may need to revisit some of the urban design principles.”

Dr Al Waer is the MA Urban Planning Programmes Director at the University of Dundee.

He is also an award-winning author and curator of events, focussing on issues of place making and urban design practice.

He added the out-of-town development did not sit well with some of the most up-to-date thinking in ‘urban planning and place principles’ as encouraged by the Scottish Government.

That is around creating 20-minute communities, where most people can access what they need with a short walk or cycle.

“If you look at the design of it, it’s against the principle itself.

“The next question is – is there any way we can embrace it inside the city?

“Of course, that will come with its challenges. But imagine if it [the design] really engages with walkability, with cycling with buses and cars.

We need to balance the transport system by promoting active travel travel options.

“I live in the west end. If I want to go and watch the football match, the most visible option is to use the car.”

We have approached Dundee FC for comment.