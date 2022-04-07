Fife man in court for striking stranger with mobility scooter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A one-legged Fife man rammed a stranger with his mobility scooter.

Thomas McArthur attacked the man as he walked home from an early morning visit to the shops.

After hitting the man in the leg with the scooter, he then hurled a bottle at the man as he rushed to get into his house.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard McArthur did not know the man, who had asked him for money.

Struck victim with scooter

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told the court that the incident took place at around 5.30am.

She said: “The complainer was walking along Ailsa Row after going to the shops.

“He heard the accused shouting and swearing in the distance.

“As he got closer he saw the accused was riding a mobility scooter.

“The accused approached him and asked for money.

“The complainer declined and the accused continued to shout and swear.

“The accused then drove at the complainer, striking him in the leg.”

She said the complainer then ran towards his home.

Ms Currie continued: “The accused picked up a bottle containing alcohol and threw it at the complainer.

“This struck the front door.”

Police abuse

Police were contacted and due to concerns for McArthur he was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

However, because of his aggressive demeanour he was asked to leave and at this point, he attempted to punch one of the police officers.

He then tried to hit police officers placing him in the van.

Ms Currie said: “As PCs Hall and Battrick were attempting a two-person lift into the police van he again attempted to punch PC Hall in the face.

“The accused was transported to the police station but continued to be abusive, shouting, swearing and asking police officers to fight, requesting that handcuffs be removed for this purpose.”

Lifetime of drug misuse

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said McArthur had become hooked on drugs when he was 16, eventually leading to the loss of his leg.

He said McArthur’s behaviour was “very out of character”.

He added: “He recollects nothing about this incident at all

“He has a lifetime of drug misuse – he was introduced to drugs by someone at the age of 16 and he is now 46.

“At the time of this offence he was intoxicated with alcohol.”

McArthur, of Orkney Place, Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting the man on Ailsa Grove, Kirkcaldy on July 27 last year.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Ailsa Grove and Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital and to assaulting a police officer on the same date.

Sentence was deferred for reports.