Fife man in court for striking stranger with mobility scooter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Fife man in court for striking stranger with mobility scooter

By Kirsty McIntosh
April 7 2022, 7.00am
Thomas McArthur appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Thomas McArthur appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A one-legged Fife man rammed a stranger with his mobility scooter.

Thomas McArthur attacked the man as he walked home from an early morning visit to the shops.

After hitting the man in the leg with the scooter, he then hurled a bottle at the man as he rushed to get into his house.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard McArthur did not know the man, who had asked him for money.

Struck victim with scooter

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told the court that the incident took place at around 5.30am.

She said: “The complainer was walking along Ailsa Row after going to the shops.

“He heard the accused shouting and swearing in the distance.

“As he got closer he saw the accused was riding a mobility scooter.

“The accused approached him and asked for money.

“The complainer declined and the accused continued to shout and swear.

“The accused then drove at the complainer, striking him in the leg.”

She said the complainer then ran towards his home.

Ms Currie continued: “The accused picked up a bottle containing alcohol and threw it at the complainer.

“This struck the front door.”

Police abuse

Police were contacted and due to concerns for McArthur he was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

However, because of his aggressive demeanour he was asked to leave and at this point, he attempted to punch one of the police officers.

He then tried to hit police officers placing him in the van.

Ms Currie said: “As PCs Hall and Battrick were attempting a two-person lift into the police van he again attempted to punch PC Hall in the face.

“The accused was transported to the police station but continued to be abusive, shouting, swearing and asking police officers to fight, requesting that handcuffs be removed for this purpose.”

Lifetime of drug misuse

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said McArthur had become hooked on drugs when he was 16, eventually leading to the loss of his leg.

He said McArthur’s behaviour was “very out of character”.

He added: “He recollects nothing about this incident at all

“He has a lifetime of drug misuse – he was introduced to drugs by someone at the age of 16 and he is now 46.

“At the time of this offence he was intoxicated with alcohol.”

McArthur, of Orkney Place, Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting the man on Ailsa Grove, Kirkcaldy on July 27 last year.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Ailsa Grove and Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital and to assaulting a police officer on the same date.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]