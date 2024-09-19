Thursday court round-up — Self-pitying rapist jailed

Self-pitying rapist Alexander Hunter was caught after his victims told police about the “terrible secrets” they were forced to keep.

The 66-year-old from Kelty was jailed for nine years after being found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting two little girls in Fife between March 2005 and December 2016.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the children were aged eight and seven when Hunter started preying on them.

He intimidated the girls into not disclosing what he was doing but they bravely came forward and told police.

Passing sentence, Lady Ross told Hunter: “They suffered pain and fear as a consequence of your actions.

“You knew what you were doing was wrong and you made them keep terrible secrets – that was cruel.

“The harm that you inflicted upon them still affects them today. It is clear that you have left them with long-lasting and serious damage.

“You still deny your offences; you show no remorse and you seem to feel sorry for yourself and nobody else.”

Lady Ross also ordered Hunter to be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody and placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

Crooked boss jailed

A crooked Halfords shop manager who embezzled £90,000 from company bosses to feed a lifelong gambling habit has been jailed. Gary Ridgewell confessed to a criminal cashing-up scam while he was in charge of the retail giant’s Perth store.

Extra time behind bars

A serial criminal who raged at Perth Prison guards and threatened to have their families murdered is back behind bars.

Norman Gunn erupted in the dock as he was sentenced to 18 months, plus an extra 22 weeks for assaulting a police officer in Scone.

Gunn, 39, swore at GeoAmey staff as they tried to lead him out of the courtroom.

When a police officer came to assist, he told him: “Are you going to deck me, like you did before?”

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Gunn, of Glenochil Drive, Arbroath, had been serving time for assaulting police and threatening to bomb Lidl in Montrose.

He lost the plot when prison officers tried to move him to another cell after a hospital visit.

Gunn told two staff members he would Google their names, find their families and have them killed.

He claimed to have connections with organised crime groups, before opening his mouth to show he had a razor blade concealed inside.

Gunn admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the city’s jail on September 9 2021.

He also pled guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in prison.

He further admitted assaulting a police officer in Perth Road, Scone, on September 1.

Hotel blaze

Perthshire hotel manager Vimal Verma is facing jail after starting a fire in his own workplace. Staff and guests had to be evacuated in the middle of the night as the blaze took hold at the Killin Hotel, by Loch Tay.

Pizza joint assault

A Dundee man has admitted leaving his victim unconscious after assaulting him at Marco Polo.

Thomas Taylor, 31, of Balbeggie Street, previously wrote into Dundee Sheriff Court to admit assault to injury.

He admitted that at the Hawkhill pizzeria on February 25 this year, he struck his victim on the face. causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Taylor, who has offended before, was ordered to appear personally and representing himself, he confirmed his plea.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentencing until October 31 for reports to be prepared.

