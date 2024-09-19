Perth Halfords boss jailed for £90k crooked cashing up scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Halfords boss jailed for £90k crooked cashing up scam

Gary Ridgewell, who used doctored coupons to cover up money he stole from the till, had been gambling since he was 13, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Gary Ridgewell
Gary Ridgewell returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing.

A crooked Halfords shop manager who embezzled £90,000 from company bosses to feed a lifelong gambling habit has been jailed.

Gary Ridgewell confessed to a criminal cashing-up scam while he was in charge of the retail giant’s Perth store.

He pocketed money from the till and then doctored customer coupons to balance the books.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the scheme ran for five years, starting when he was manager at the Dumbarton branch.

He was eventually caught when an internal investigation found suspicious activity at both workplaces.

Gambling since he was 13

The 50-year-old, from Doune, returned to the dock for sentencing having previously pled guilty to embezzling from the company between January 2013 and March 2018.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “You will appreciate that this was a significant breach of trust.

“Even if there had been restitution in this case, a custodial sentence would still have been at the front of my mind.”

First time offender Ridgewell was jailed for 30 months.

Gary Ridgewell was manager at Perth’s Halfords store.

The Crown Office is also raising Proceeds of Crime action against him, to claw back the stolen amount.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had been gambling since he was 13.

Ridgewell had taken steps to beat his addiction after he was sacked from Halfords in March 2018.

The court heard he is now on a banned list for gambling sites and can no longer place bets with them.

At the last hearing in August, Mr Holmes said his client was hoping to have gathered the money to pay back the company.

“He had hoped that he would be able to find restitution.

“People were prepared to help him with the money.

“But he realised that they would be getting themselves in debt because of something he did and he could not bear to have that on his conscience.”

Probe found suspicious activity

Ridgewell became manager at the Dumbarton branch in September 2010, and moved to Perth’s St Catherine’s Retail Park store in April 2016.

He discovered an “anomaly” when registering customer coupons.

“The accused realised that by artificially increasing the value of the coupon, the cash balance would be higher than the physical cash balance in the till,” prosecutor Callum Gordon said.

“He realised that cash could be removed from the till, without formally being withdrawn, and the total recorded balance would match the physical balance.

“He also found that if there was not enough cash in the till to facilitate the removal of cash, he could transfer money from the safe.”

Gary Ridgewell returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing.

The scam went unnoticed until Halfords’ fraud investigator launched an nationwide probe, sparked by a non-related issue at another branch.

As part of the inquiry, all shop managers were asked to produce a report of their safe balances.

The investigator found the Perth store had the highest balance, followed by Dumbarton because of the high number of bogus coupons Ridgewell had registered.

When questioned by employers, Ridgewell admitted the scheme and told bosses he had a gambling problem.

He was sacked following a disciplinary hearing in March 2018.

