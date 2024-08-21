Angus thug threatened to use gangland connections to have Perth Prison officers’ families murdered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Angus thug threatened to use gangland connections to have Perth Prison officers’ families murdered

Norman Gunn said he had "connections with big organised crime groups" and could have staff and their relatives shot.

By Jamie Buchan
Norman Gunn pled guilty to threatening Perth Prison staff when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Norman Gunn pled guilty to threatening Perth Prison staff when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perth prisoner raged at guards and threatened to use underworld connections to have their families murdered – all while hiding a razor blade inside his mouth.

Serial criminal Norman Gunn erupted when officers tried to move him to a safer cell following a hospital visit.

The 39-year-old drug addict, who has had his left leg amputated, had been serving time for assaulting police and threatening to bomb Lidl in Montrose.

Gunn, of Glenochil Drive, Arbroath, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the city’s jail on September 9 2021.

He also pled guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in prison.

Gunn, who was released from jail in October last year, was warned he could be heading back behind bars.

Connections

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “At about 10pm, the accused was returned to B-Hall having been escorted to Perth Royal Infirmary due to a medical matter.

“Upon arrival, he became aggressive and refused to be relocated to a safer cell.”

She said: “The accused was making threats of violence to the prison officers.”

He directed his anger at two officers in particular, the prosecutor said.

Norman Gunn appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

“The accused stated that he would Google their names, find their families and have them killed.

“He said he had connections with big organised crime groups and could have them all shot.”

Ms Sinclair said: “The accused made threats to slash his own throat, opening his mouth and showing a prison-issue razor blade within.”

Gunn struggled with guards as they tried to restrain him.

“He continued to threaten that he would slash all of the staff one by one,” the fiscal depute said.

“After several minutes, the accused complied with officers’ requests to be relocated to the safer cell.

“There, he surrendered the razor blade.”

Just ‘idle threats’

Gunn had little recollection of the incident, nearly three years ago, his lawyer said.

He added: “Needless to say, he has no connection to organised crime.

“These were just idle threats by a man who had just come out of a fairly serious medical intervention.

“The surprise to me is he was able to have this prison-issued razor blade in his mouth.”

HMP Perth.
HMP Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Sheriff Alison McKay agreed to continue Gunn’s bail and defer sentence for background reports.

She told Gunn: “The charge before me is a particularly serious one.

“It is concerning that you were able to conceal a weapon on your person.

“And you made threats to people who – and you know this very well – are just doing their job.

“That’s completely unacceptable.”

The sheriff added: “I am told there has been a significant change in your circumstances so I will defer sentence for reports.

“But you need to be aware that, as far as I am concerned, all options are open to the court.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Oxfam, Stirling
Stirling man banned from 'sitting outside Oxfam' after anti-English racism
Police found cannabis farm
Forfar pool cannabis farm 'cleaner' was in UK illegally for dental work
Luke Pirie
Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show
Rabbit Braes Kirkcaldy sign
Fife man on trial accused of flashing women for seven years
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'Loner' rapist jailed for a decade
Bradley Forsyth and Gavin Liddell
Second Dundee man jailed after Arbroath robbery victim left with bruise on the brain
Red traffic light
Desperate driver keeps licence despite Dunfermline toilet dash
Eileen Brough was caught drink driving after the 2024 Rewind Festival.
Drink-driver at Perthshire Rewind Festival 'put lives at risk'
Shadman Khan leaves court
Dundee massage parlour sex act leads to court for engineer
Dundee court
Woman tells trial she fled Dundee for Aberdeen to escape prostitution