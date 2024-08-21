Angus thug threatened to use gangland connections to have Perth Prison officers’ families murdered

A Perth prisoner raged at guards and threatened to use underworld connections to have their families murdered – all while hiding a razor blade inside his mouth.

Serial criminal Norman Gunn erupted when officers tried to move him to a safer cell following a hospital visit.

The 39-year-old drug addict, who has had his left leg amputated, had been serving time for assaulting police and threatening to bomb Lidl in Montrose.

Gunn, of Glenochil Drive, Arbroath, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the city’s jail on September 9 2021.

He also pled guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in prison.

Gunn, who was released from jail in October last year, was warned he could be heading back behind bars.

Connections

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “At about 10pm, the accused was returned to B-Hall having been escorted to Perth Royal Infirmary due to a medical matter.

“Upon arrival, he became aggressive and refused to be relocated to a safer cell.”

She said: “The accused was making threats of violence to the prison officers.”

He directed his anger at two officers in particular, the prosecutor said.

“The accused stated that he would Google their names, find their families and have them killed.

“He said he had connections with big organised crime groups and could have them all shot.”

Ms Sinclair said: “The accused made threats to slash his own throat, opening his mouth and showing a prison-issue razor blade within.”

Gunn struggled with guards as they tried to restrain him.

“He continued to threaten that he would slash all of the staff one by one,” the fiscal depute said.

“After several minutes, the accused complied with officers’ requests to be relocated to the safer cell.

“There, he surrendered the razor blade.”

Just ‘idle threats’

Gunn had little recollection of the incident, nearly three years ago, his lawyer said.

He added: “Needless to say, he has no connection to organised crime.

“These were just idle threats by a man who had just come out of a fairly serious medical intervention.

“The surprise to me is he was able to have this prison-issued razor blade in his mouth.”

Sheriff Alison McKay agreed to continue Gunn’s bail and defer sentence for background reports.

She told Gunn: “The charge before me is a particularly serious one.

“It is concerning that you were able to conceal a weapon on your person.

“And you made threats to people who – and you know this very well – are just doing their job.

“That’s completely unacceptable.”

The sheriff added: “I am told there has been a significant change in your circumstances so I will defer sentence for reports.

“But you need to be aware that, as far as I am concerned, all options are open to the court.”

