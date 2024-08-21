More Megabus services between Tayside and London in timetable shake-up

More Megabus services are set to run between Tayside and London in a timetable shake-up.

The coach firm currently runs six services between Perth, Dundee and London per week but this will increase to 10.

From September 2, on non-peak days – Monday to Thursday – there will be one round trip each day from the region to London.

On peak days – Friday to Sunday – there will be two round trips per day.

Megabus says it is aiming to meet customer demand.

Simone Walsh, managing director, said: “These timetable changes are good news for the vast majority of our customers and mean we have more services to more locations at peak times.

“It’s vital that we keep up with customer demand and focus on delivering most of our services when and where demand is highest.

“We’re delighted to be adding new routes to the network and look forward to welcoming even more customers on to our great value services in the coming months.”

Megabus is taking bookings for the new timetable up to December 15, when the coach provider’s festive timetable will begin.