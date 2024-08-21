More Megabus services between Tayside and London in timetable shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

More Megabus services between Tayside and London in timetable shake-up

The new timetable will launch on September 2.

By Chloe Burrell
Megabus bus.
Megabus is increasing its services between Tayside and London. Image: Shutterstock

More Megabus services are set to run between Tayside and London in a timetable shake-up.

The coach firm currently runs six services between Perth, Dundee and London per week but this will increase to 10.

From September 2, on non-peak days – Monday to Thursday – there will be one round trip each day from the region to London.

On peak days – Friday to Sunday – there will be two round trips per day.

Megabus says it is aiming to meet customer demand.

More Megabus services for Dundee and Perth due to customer demand

Simone Walsh, managing director, said: “These timetable changes are good news for the vast majority of our customers and mean we have more services to more locations at peak times.

“It’s vital that we keep up with customer demand and focus on delivering most of our services when and where demand is highest.

“We’re delighted to be adding new routes to the network and look forward to welcoming even more customers on to our great value services in the coming months.”

Megabus is taking bookings for the new timetable up to December 15, when the coach provider’s festive timetable will begin.

More from Dundee

The floodgates in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee and Broughty Ferry floodgates closed for next 2 days over high tide fears
CCTV of the two women in the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Police Scotland
Police release image of two women after 'high-value' theft from pensioner at Dundee Primark
Ballindean Road, Douglas
Man, 31, charged after 'dead and uncared-for dogs' found at Dundee home
Inside the new Dundee Wagamama restaurant. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First look inside new Dundee Wagamama restaurant
Dundee voters will go to the polls in two by-elections. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 Dundee schools to close during council by-elections
Police found cannabis farm
Forfar pool cannabis farm 'cleaner' was in UK illegally for dental work
Luke Pirie
Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show
Freda Doig, pictured in 2017, and new traffic signals in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady could soon be reinstated after uproar over threat to her…
Ballindean Road, Douglas
'Dead and uncared-for dogs' found in Dundee home
2
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander bids emotional farewell to Dundee council colleagues
11

Conversation