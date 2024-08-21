Man, 31, charged after ‘dead and uncared-for dogs’ found at Dundee home

A 31-year-old man has been charged after “dead and uncared-for” dogs were found at a home in Dundee.

Police swooped on a property on Ballindean Road in Douglas on Tuesday morning after reports of alleged animal cruelty.

The force said it found “dead and uncared-for” dogs in the property.

The number of dogs involved has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act, animal cruelty and welfare.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”