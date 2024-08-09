Jim Goodwin open to loan exits as Dundee United boss plots Ryan Strain recovery journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin open to loan exits as Dundee United boss plots Ryan Strain recovery journey

Goodwin hopes to have Strain back in November.

By Alan Temple
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is open to allowing some of Dundee United’s brightest talents to pursue loan moves after Kai Fotheringham and Miller Thomson illuminated the pathway.

Brandon Forbes, 18, scored his maiden goal for the Tangerines in spectacular fashion against Ayr United in the Premier Sports Cup group phase, while 17-year-old Owen Stirton made a lively cameo against Stenhousemuir.

Sam Cleall-Harding, 18, was excellent in the Terrors’ 2-2 draw against Luton Town last month and is exceptionally highly-regarded within Tannadice – but has been nudged down the pecking order by the arrival of Emmanuel Adegboyega.  

With United not participating in the SPFL Reserve League, Goodwin has a dilemma regarding those youthful prospects who have outgrown the benefits of the U/18 CAS Elite League but are not ready for regular Premiership football.

Dundee United's Owen Stirton gets ahead of Gregor Buchanan to rattle the bar.
Stirton gets ahead of Gregor Buchanan to rattle the bar against Stenny. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“I am a big advocate of the loan system,” said Goodwin. “We have some really good, talented players coming through. But players need to get out on loan at 18 or 19 to get competitive football if they are not ready for our first team.

“That doesn’t mean they are never going to be ready.

“Kai Fotheringham went to Stirling and was outstanding. Miller Thomson also went to Montrose. They are good examples of the benefit.

“The likes of (Owen) Stirton, (Sam Cleall-) Harding, (Brandon) Forbes and Lewis O’Donnell are all in the squad. But it would be a hindrance to keep them in the squad if they aren’t going to get minutes, so it (loans) is certainly something we would look at.”

Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Cleall-Harding is highly-rated at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Goodwin: Strain injury was “disaster for everybody”

Meanwhile, Goodwin has plotted out Ryan Strain’s journey to full fitness following an injury that he described as “a disaster for everybody”.

The Australia international – one of United’s marquee summer signings – suffered a serious hamstring tear in United’s Premier Sports Cup win over Stenhousemuir, undergoing surgery at the end of last month.

A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf.
A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf. Image: SNS

“The normal recovery process is about 12 weeks, and we are a couple of weeks into that now,” explained Goodwin. “The surgery was a success, which is the most important thing.

“He’ll be in a brace for half that period until the muscles and tendons completely heal. Then it’s about building strength in that muscle and trying to push him gradually and, hopefully, get him back at the three-month-mark.”

Goodwin added: “Ryan had a serious groin injury last year that he also underwent surgery for, so he’s had a difficult 12 months.

“But we are all rallying around him. I’ve had good conversations with him to keep his head up. It’s an opportunity for him to work on other parts of his body. He’s been positive and very open-minded.”

More from Dundee United

All smiles: Jim Goodwin secured defensive reinforcements this week.
Jim Goodwin reveals upside of Emmanuel Adegboyega wait as Dundee United receive Vicko Sevelj…
Meshack Ubochioma is ready to make a name for himself.
Meshack Ubochioma can be a Dundee United game changer – as lack of action…
Emmanuel Adegboyega takes in his new surroundings.
Dundee United snap up Emmanuel Adegboyega on loan from Norwich City
2
The new Twa Teams, One Street set brings a fresh look to the very popular football podcast from the Courier. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street revamped for new season with double dose of Dundee…
David Babunski leads out Dundee United on derby day
EXCLUSIVE: David Babunski 'honoured' to wear Dundee United armband as Tannadice arrival 'falls in…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Liam Grimshaw Dundee United exit latest as Jim Goodwin says transfer business WON'T stop…
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United rivalry bonds our city – I was surprised at…
11
A delighted Miller Thomson celebrates his first ever Dundee United goal
Miller Thomson had sister in TEARS as meaning behind Dundee United starlet's derby goal…
Meshack Ubochioma hopes to make an impact at Dundee United
Jim Goodwin rues Meshack Ubochioma delay as 'Brexit carnage' leaves Dundee United arrival chasing…
Tony Watt, right, and Dundee United gaffer Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United and Tony Watt are drifting apart – now they should…

Conversation