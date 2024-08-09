Jim Goodwin open to loan exits as Dundee United boss plots Ryan Strain recovery journey

Jim Goodwin is open to allowing some of Dundee United’s brightest talents to pursue loan moves after Kai Fotheringham and Miller Thomson illuminated the pathway.

Brandon Forbes, 18, scored his maiden goal for the Tangerines in spectacular fashion against Ayr United in the Premier Sports Cup group phase, while 17-year-old Owen Stirton made a lively cameo against Stenhousemuir.

Sam Cleall-Harding, 18, was excellent in the Terrors’ 2-2 draw against Luton Town last month and is exceptionally highly-regarded within Tannadice – but has been nudged down the pecking order by the arrival of Emmanuel Adegboyega.

With United not participating in the SPFL Reserve League, Goodwin has a dilemma regarding those youthful prospects who have outgrown the benefits of the U/18 CAS Elite League but are not ready for regular Premiership football.

“I am a big advocate of the loan system,” said Goodwin. “We have some really good, talented players coming through. But players need to get out on loan at 18 or 19 to get competitive football if they are not ready for our first team.

“That doesn’t mean they are never going to be ready.

“Kai Fotheringham went to Stirling and was outstanding. Miller Thomson also went to Montrose. They are good examples of the benefit.

“The likes of (Owen) Stirton, (Sam Cleall-) Harding, (Brandon) Forbes and Lewis O’Donnell are all in the squad. But it would be a hindrance to keep them in the squad if they aren’t going to get minutes, so it (loans) is certainly something we would look at.”

Goodwin: Strain injury was “disaster for everybody”

Meanwhile, Goodwin has plotted out Ryan Strain’s journey to full fitness following an injury that he described as “a disaster for everybody”.

The Australia international – one of United’s marquee summer signings – suffered a serious hamstring tear in United’s Premier Sports Cup win over Stenhousemuir, undergoing surgery at the end of last month.

“The normal recovery process is about 12 weeks, and we are a couple of weeks into that now,” explained Goodwin. “The surgery was a success, which is the most important thing.

“He’ll be in a brace for half that period until the muscles and tendons completely heal. Then it’s about building strength in that muscle and trying to push him gradually and, hopefully, get him back at the three-month-mark.”

Goodwin added: “Ryan had a serious groin injury last year that he also underwent surgery for, so he’s had a difficult 12 months.

“But we are all rallying around him. I’ve had good conversations with him to keep his head up. It’s an opportunity for him to work on other parts of his body. He’s been positive and very open-minded.”