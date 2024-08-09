Woman, 59, remains in hospital 3 weeks after Kinross-shire crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 59, remains in hospital 3 weeks after Kinross-shire crash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses.

By Chloe Burrell
B919 in Mawcarse.
The crash took place on the B919 in Mawcarse. Image: Google Street View

A woman remains in hospital more than three weeks after a crash in Kinross-shire.

Police were called to the two-car crash in on the B919 in Mawcarse at around 6pm on July 17.

The incident involved a grey Vauxhall Mokka and a black Audi A6.

The 40-year-old male driver of the Audi and the 62-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall were taken to hospital for treatment but later released.

A 59-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Vauxhall, remains in hospital.

‘Were you in the area at the time?’

Officers have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Constable Greig Wilkie from Tayside road policing said: “I’m appealing to anyone who saw the crash or the vehicles prior to it, to come forward.

“Were you in the area at the time and remember seeing the cars?

“Do you have dashcam footage which could help our investigation?

“Please get in touch if you do.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact us on 101 quoting reference 3103 of July 17 2024.”

Conversation