Woman, 59, remains in hospital 3 weeks after Kinross-shire crash

A woman remains in hospital more than three weeks after a crash in Kinross-shire.

Police were called to the two-car crash in on the B919 in Mawcarse at around 6pm on July 17.

The incident involved a grey Vauxhall Mokka and a black Audi A6.

The 40-year-old male driver of the Audi and the 62-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall were taken to hospital for treatment but later released.

A 59-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Vauxhall, remains in hospital.

‘Were you in the area at the time?’

Officers have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Constable Greig Wilkie from Tayside road policing said: “I’m appealing to anyone who saw the crash or the vehicles prior to it, to come forward.

“Were you in the area at the time and remember seeing the cars?

“Do you have dashcam footage which could help our investigation?

“Please get in touch if you do.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact us on 101 quoting reference 3103 of July 17 2024.”