Kinross-shire OAP claims he was ‘trying to hurt himself’ with stash of child abuse images

James Sneddon was caught with hundreds of vile clips and photos of children as young as two-years-old when police raided his home in Milnathort.

By Jamie Buchan
James Sneddon
James Sneddon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A perverted Kinross-shire pensioner said he was “trying to hurt himself” by amassing a stash of sickening child abuse material for more than a decade.

James Sneddon was caught with hundreds of vile clips and photos of children as young as two-years-old when police raided his home in Milnathort.

The 71-year-old told his partner: “It wasn’t to hurt you, it was self-destructive.”

Sneddon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted downloading indecent images of children at his home between November 13 2011 and May 8 2023.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.

Police raid

Prosecutor Callum Gordon said: “During April last year, Police Scotland received intelligence that a device linked to the accused may contain indecent material.

“On May 15, officers executed a search warrant at his home address.”

James Sneddon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused was in the property with his partner.

“Both were made aware of the nature of the police visit.”

Sneddon told investigators: “Yes, you’ll find stuff on my computer.”

He stressed his partner “had nothing to do with it”.

In front of officers, he told her: “I don’t know why but I was trying to hurt myself.

“It wasn’t to hurt you, It was self-destructive.”

Most severe category

Police seized two computers and a laptop, along with paperwork linking the devices to Sneddon.

Mr Gordon said a total of 470 indecent images and videos were recovered.

The court heard 71 files were described as category A on the obscenity scale which featured children aged between four and 15.

There were 55 category B files, with children as young as two, and 334 at category C.

Sheriff Alison McKay was told Sneddon has no criminal history.

Deferring sentence to September 18, she said: “The court is not prepared to deal with this matter today.

“It’s appropriate that further enquiries are made regarding your personal circumstances.”

