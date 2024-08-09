Kinross-shire OAP claims he was ‘trying to hurt himself’ with stash of child abuse images

A perverted Kinross-shire pensioner said he was “trying to hurt himself” by amassing a stash of sickening child abuse material for more than a decade.

James Sneddon was caught with hundreds of vile clips and photos of children as young as two-years-old when police raided his home in Milnathort.

The 71-year-old told his partner: “It wasn’t to hurt you, it was self-destructive.”

Sneddon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted downloading indecent images of children at his home between November 13 2011 and May 8 2023.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.

Police raid

Prosecutor Callum Gordon said: “During April last year, Police Scotland received intelligence that a device linked to the accused may contain indecent material.

“On May 15, officers executed a search warrant at his home address.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused was in the property with his partner.

“Both were made aware of the nature of the police visit.”

Sneddon told investigators: “Yes, you’ll find stuff on my computer.”

He stressed his partner “had nothing to do with it”.

In front of officers, he told her: “I don’t know why but I was trying to hurt myself.

“It wasn’t to hurt you, It was self-destructive.”

Most severe category

Police seized two computers and a laptop, along with paperwork linking the devices to Sneddon.

Mr Gordon said a total of 470 indecent images and videos were recovered.

The court heard 71 files were described as category A on the obscenity scale which featured children aged between four and 15.

There were 55 category B files, with children as young as two, and 334 at category C.

Sheriff Alison McKay was told Sneddon has no criminal history.

Deferring sentence to September 18, she said: “The court is not prepared to deal with this matter today.

“It’s appropriate that further enquiries are made regarding your personal circumstances.”

