Dundee fixer-upper ‘full of character’ going to auction with £230k guide price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Dundee fixer-upper ‘full of character’ going to auction with £230k guide price

The Victorian Strathmartine Road house features a five-room extension.

By Ellidh Aitken
313 Strathmartine Road. Image: Auction House Scotland
313 Strathmartine Road. Image: Auction House Scotland

A fixer-upper in Dundee that is “full of character” is set to go to auction with a £230,000 guide price.

The detached Victorian property on Strathmartine Road – just north of the Kingsway – is said to be an ideal renovation project.

According to Auction House Scotland, the three-bedroom house “could be a fantastic buy for someone looking for a traditional family home”.

The property has traditional features such as detailed cornicing, a wood burner and a colourful stained glass window.

The main lounge. Image: Auction House Scotland
The lounge retains traditional features. Image: Auction House Scotland
The dining/kitchen area. Image: Auction House Scotland
There is a wood burner. Image: Auction House Scotland
The kitchen. Image: Auction House Scotland
A shower room. Image: Auction House Scotland

Inside, the entrance hallway leads to an impressive reception room.

There is also a spacious dining kitchen with a wood burner, as well as a utility room and WC.

On the first floor, there is a single bedroom, a double bedroom, a family bathroom and a master bedroom complete with a dressing room and an en-suite.

The property also includes a rear extension previously used for commercial purposes, which offers an additional five rooms.

There is also a large garden and off-street parking.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Auction House Scotland
The master bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite. Image: Auction House Scotland
The family bathroom. Image: Auction House Scotland
A stained glass window. Image: Auction House Scotland
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland
There is additional space in the extension. Image: Auction House Scotland
The large garden. Image: Auction House Scotland
The home sits in large garden grounds. Image: Auction House Scotland
There is off-street parking. Image: Auction House Scotland

313 Strathmartine Road will go under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s next in-room auction on August 22.

The event will be held at the Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow and will be live-streamed.

Elsewhere, Saffy Yousaf, 42, has revealed his seven-year journey to renovate an “unloved” three-bedroom house in Broughty Ferry.

More from Property

Benvie Farmhouse
6-bedroom farmhouse near Invergowrie is TSPC's most viewed property for July
The Croft, Blebocraigs.
Spectacular 5-bedroom home near St Andrews with huge garden on the market for £875k
Conifera, Comrie. The home on the estate once owned by the Vuitton family
Perthshire home on estate once owned by Louis Vuitton family for sale at £900k
Saffy Yousaf has spent seven years renovating his family home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
My seven-year renovation of 'unloved' three-bed Broughty Ferry villa
The home overlooks the fourth fairway of Elie Golf Course. Image: Savills
£1m home overlooking Fife golf course for sale
Former Perthshire education centre for sale
Former Perthshire outdoor education centre with huge home and 3 cottages for sale at…
Little Cottage, Pittenweem.
Picturesque A-listed cottage on Pittenweem seafront for sale
Cairnleith near Crieff.
8-bedroom 'hidden gem' on outskirts of Crieff for sale at £450k - but there…
Dunblane house.
Former Dunblane schoolhouse turned 5-bedroom home has £20k price cut
Drummond Lodge is one of the finest homes in Callander. Image: Savills.
Beautiful £895k turreted Perthshire Victorian house has stunning glass and steel extension

Conversation