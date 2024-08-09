Dundee fixer-upper ‘full of character’ going to auction with £230k guide price

A fixer-upper in Dundee that is “full of character” is set to go to auction with a £230,000 guide price.

The detached Victorian property on Strathmartine Road – just north of the Kingsway – is said to be an ideal renovation project.

According to Auction House Scotland, the three-bedroom house “could be a fantastic buy for someone looking for a traditional family home”.

The property has traditional features such as detailed cornicing, a wood burner and a colourful stained glass window.

Inside, the entrance hallway leads to an impressive reception room.

There is also a spacious dining kitchen with a wood burner, as well as a utility room and WC.

On the first floor, there is a single bedroom, a double bedroom, a family bathroom and a master bedroom complete with a dressing room and an en-suite.

The property also includes a rear extension previously used for commercial purposes, which offers an additional five rooms.

There is also a large garden and off-street parking.

313 Strathmartine Road will go under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s next in-room auction on August 22.

The event will be held at the Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow and will be live-streamed.

