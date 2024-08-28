Jim Goodwin provides Dundee United transfer update as Tangerines given Vicko Sevelj boost

Dundee United hope to add one more loan signing to their ranks before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

The Tangerines have already snapped up 12 new faces this summer, with the likes of Will Ferry, David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovksi and Jort van der Sande all hitting the ground running in the Premiership.

With healthy competition in most areas, Goodwin is relatively content with the group assembled and doesn’t foresee an overly hectic deadline day.

However, Goodwin stated that there “is a bit of budget” to secure a loan capture – likely a mobile forward player – to conclude their business, with discussions already ongoing with a couple of options.

“We need one in,” confirmed Goodwin.

“We are talking to one or two at the moment about getting one in on loan.

“There’s a bit of budget to do something and we have identified players who have ticked a lot of the boxes we are looking for, to come in and support the players we have.”

Sevelj back in contention

In a further boost for United – riding high on a seven-game unbeaten run – Goodwin has welcomed Vicko Sevelj back to full training after the versatile Croatian missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone with a tight hamstring.

He is likely to battle it out with Kevin Holt for a place at the base of the Terrors’ midfield for Sunday’s trip to face Hearts.

“Vicko is fine,” continued Goodwin. “It (leaving him out at the weekend) was precautionary rather than anything else.

“He had this tight hamstring for a couple of weeks, and the suspension against St Mirren. We felt last weekend was a bit too early and, given how well Kevin Holt had done against St Mirren, we didn’t feel we had to rush him back.

“Vicko has had some really good sessions and is back in with the group now.”

Goodwin: We won’t second guess Jambos

Meanwhile, Goodwin will embark on a scouting mission to Gorgie on Thursday evening as the increasingly under-pressure Jambos host Plzen in the Europa League playoff round, seeking to battle back from a 1-0 first leg defeat.

Steven Naismith’s men are yet to win a competitive match this season, with a decent draw against Rangers followed up by defeats against Dundee, Championship side Falkirk, Plzen and Motherwell.

Nevertheless, Goodwin is under no illusions about the scale of the task facing a United side seeking their first win at Tynecastle since March 2014, when efforts by Brian Graham and Nadir Ciftci secured the points.

And he has vowed not to “second guess” the adaptable capital club.

“I will go to Tynecastle on Thursday (for the Plzen tie),” continued Goodwin. “I also went to see them on Sunday.

“It will be interesting to see what changes are made from the European game to the domestic front. They have a massive squad and Stevie Naismith has done some good recruitment, building a strong, competitive squad.

“It will be interesting to see who he selects against us.

“He has also deployed several different systems, so we won’t be trying to second guess them. We will focus on ourselves.”