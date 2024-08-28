Jim Goodwin provides Dundee United transfer update as Tangerines given Vicko Sevelj boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin provides Dundee United transfer update as Tangerines given Vicko Sevelj boost

United hope to bring in one loan signing before the window closes.

Jim Goodwin, pictured, is still in the market for another signing
Goodwin, pictured, is still in the market for another signing. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United hope to add one more loan signing to their ranks before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

The Tangerines have already snapped up 12 new faces this summer, with the likes of Will Ferry, David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovksi and Jort van der Sande all hitting the ground running in the Premiership.

With healthy competition in most areas, Goodwin is relatively content with the group assembled and doesn’t foresee an overly hectic deadline day.

However, Goodwin stated that there “is a bit of budget” to secure a loan capture – likely a mobile forward player – to conclude their business, with discussions already ongoing with a couple of options.

Luca Stephenson roars with delight after scoring for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson, right, was the most recent of United’s 12 new signings Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

“We need one in,” confirmed Goodwin.

“We are talking to one or two at the moment about getting one in on loan.

“There’s a bit of budget to do something and we have identified players who have ticked a lot of the boxes we are looking for, to come in and support the players we have.”

Sevelj back in contention

In a further boost for United – riding high on a seven-game unbeaten run – Goodwin has welcomed Vicko Sevelj back to full training after the versatile Croatian missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone with a tight hamstring.

He is likely to battle it out with Kevin Holt for a place at the base of the Terrors’ midfield for Sunday’s trip to face Hearts.

Vicko Sevelj, right, in action against Dundee
Vicko Sevelj, right, will be back in contention this weekend. Image: SNS

“Vicko is fine,” continued Goodwin. “It (leaving him out at the weekend) was precautionary rather than anything else.

“He had this tight hamstring for a couple of weeks, and the suspension against St Mirren. We felt last weekend was a bit too early and, given how well Kevin Holt had done against St Mirren, we didn’t feel we had to rush him back.

“Vicko has had some really good sessions and is back in with the group now.”

Goodwin: We won’t second guess Jambos

Meanwhile, Goodwin will embark on a scouting mission to Gorgie on Thursday evening as the increasingly under-pressure Jambos host Plzen in the Europa League playoff round, seeking to battle back from a 1-0 first leg defeat.

Steven Naismith’s men are yet to win a competitive match this season, with a decent draw against Rangers followed up by defeats against Dundee, Championship side Falkirk, Plzen and Motherwell.

Nevertheless, Goodwin is under no illusions about the scale of the task facing a United side seeking their first win at Tynecastle since March 2014, when efforts by Brian Graham and Nadir Ciftci secured the points.

And he has vowed not to “second guess” the adaptable capital club.

Jim Goodwin guided his Dundee United side to a fine win
Goodwin has vowed not to second guess the adaptable Jambos. Image: SNS

“I will go to Tynecastle on Thursday (for the Plzen tie),” continued Goodwin. “I also went to see them on Sunday.

“It will be interesting to see what changes are made from the European game to the domestic front. They have a massive squad and Stevie Naismith has done some good recruitment, building a strong, competitive squad.

“It will be interesting to see who he selects against us.

“He has also deployed several different systems, so we won’t be trying to second guess them. We will focus on ourselves.”

More from Dundee United

Adama Sidibeh picked up two red cards against Dundee United.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein fines Adama Sidibeh for second Dundee United red but…
2
Will Ferry applauds Dundee United supporters
Will Ferry hopes box office Dundee United live TV clashes will pave way for…
The aftermath of Adama Sidibeh's challenge on Jack Walton
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Walton reacts to 'dangerous' Adama Sidibeh clash as Dundee United No.1 hails…
Craig Levein was back in the Tannadice dugout on Saturday. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed key trait I learned from Craig Levein in victory…
Duncan Ferguson in his United playing days.
6 Duncan Ferguson stories from Dundee United days that could be addressed in his…
Dundee United academy director target Scott Allison
Dundee United close in on new academy director as former Partick Thistle youth chief…
Luca Stephenson wheels away in celebration after scoring for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson reveals surprise Liverpool inspiration, Arne Slot message and how Jim Goodwin masterminded…
Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson to release 'brutally honest' autobiography
Delighted Dundee United players celebrate
4 Dundee United talking points: Stats show Tangerines building on firm foundations on Premiership…
Luca Stephenson celebrates the winner
Jim Goodwin slams 'ridiculous' Adama Sidibeh challenge as Dundee United boss reveals key half-time…

Conversation