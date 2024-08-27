EXCLUSIVE: Jack Walton reacts to ‘dangerous’ Adama Sidibeh clash as Dundee United No.1 hails ‘outstanding’ teammate

Jim Goodwin dubbed the challenge “ridiculous” and “dangerous”.

But Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton shrugged off his thundering collision with St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh as a hazard of the job after racking up his 25th clean sheet for the Tangerines.

Walton, making his 50th appearance across two loan spells from Luton Town, received lengthy treatment from the Tannadice medical team after Sidibeh barrelled into him during the second half of United’s 2-0 win over the Saintees.

With the Gambia international already on a booking, Goodwin believed that clash was worthy of a second caution, noting: “It was ridiculous. Really dangerous.

“Walton was always favourite, and it was fortunate they didn’t clash heads. It could have been a lot more serious.”

It ended up being a moot point, with Sidibeh later sent off for catching Will Ferry with a stray arm. He then received another red card following a VAR check after lashing out at Kevin Holt.

“I caught a bit of a dead leg – but football’s a physical game,” Walton said, reflecting on the clash.

“It’s part and parcel of the job and, ultimately, as a goalkeeper you’ve got to be brave, come out and command your box. That’s my area and if I’m coming for a ball, I’m getting there.

“He (Sidibeh) caught me late, but I always like to just concentrate on myself during the game.”

More to come from United

Of far more consequence to Walton was the shutout – United’s second in succession against Premiership opposition – which included a wonderful save to deny Graham Carey at 0-0.

The Tangerines are now on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions as burgeoning momentum builds.

“Clean sheets are massive – we saw that last season – so to get consecutive clean sheets, back-to-back, against two tough teams is something we are delighted with,” he continued.

“But we’re already looking at the next one, and it’s another really tough test next (against Hearts).”

Indeed, Walton reckons the best is yet to come from a Tangerines side that was entirely rebuilt over the summer, with 12 new arrivals and 15 exits – albeit one of those, Walton himself, immediately returned for another spell.

“We’re happy with the start – unbeaten in seven – but it is so early in the season,” he told Courier Sport. “We know there will be another tough game around the corner, then another one. That’s the league.

“Our feet are firmly on the ground.

“We are just getting started. There are loads of fresh faces, we are still implementing the gaffer’s ideas and it’s been a positive, good start. We want to carry on building on that.”

Walton: Declan Gallagher has been “outstanding”

Declan Gallagher has been key to United’s recent stoic streak and, after a strong pre-season following the niggling injuries of last term, looks to be getting back to his best in the heart of the Tangerines’ back-three.

He has made crucial blocks, won everything in the air and is exceptionally vocal alongside two youthful teammates Ross Graham and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

“I think he (Gallagher) has been outstanding this season,” lauded Walton. “I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s a big leader on and off the pitch.

“He’s played at the highest level; has represented his country. So, there’s no doubt that he is capable at this level – and he is going out there, week-in, week-out and showing that.”