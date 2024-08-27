Dundee transfer update: Luke McCowan, Ronaldinho’s son and Tony Docherty on deadline ‘craziness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee transfer update: Luke McCowan, Ronaldinho’s son and Tony Docherty on deadline ‘craziness’

The transfer window shuts at midnight on Friday.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty insists Dundee will “let all the craziness go on around us” as they aim to navigate the final week of the transfer window with calm heads.

The Dark Blues are in the market for more new faces before the window slams shut at midnight this coming Friday.

However, there will be no panic at Dens Park over the next few days.

Docherty has spoken repeatedly about his satisfaction at the recruitment already done at the club this summer.

That has allowed him to maintain patience over the last couple of weeks as he waited for the right player to become available.

Sticking to the plan will be Dundee’s way.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the sidelines carrying a folder
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“We are still working and the phone is frantic but everybody is the same,” the Dundee boss said.

“When you come into this last week it becomes manic but we have had the same focus since the summer.

“We are very thorough and we will continue to be calm and deal with what we need to deal with.

“We will let all the craziness go on around us.

“We just focus on our roles and what we do.”

Ronaldinho and Joao Mendes

This week could see players arrive from Burnley on loan thanks to the strategic partnership between the two clubs.

Last season saw three players arrive in January after the deal was confirmed.

There have been none so far this summer, however.

Dundee had been linked with Joao Mendes. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee had been linked with Joao Mendes. Image: Shutterstock

One could be Julien Vetro, providing a proposed move to Turf Moor goes through. The French winger has been training with the Dark Blues.

One that is not happening is Joao Mendes, the son of Brazil and Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho.

A report in the Scottish Sun said Joao Mendes could be heading Dundee’s way after agreeing a move to Burnley.

However, Courier Sport understands that is not the case.

Luke McCowan

Meanwhile, focus from outside will be on key man Luke McCowan and the summer transfer saga hanging over him.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Dens Park at the end of this season and could leave next summer for nothing.

Luke McCowan applauds the Dundee fans at full-time at Easter Road. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan applauds the Dundee fans at full-time at Easter Road. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Selling now would bring in welcome cash but managing director John Nelms said last week that the club are not desperate to sell.

Bids from Hibs have been knocked back, and reportedly so was an early one from Bolton Wanderers, while Celtic have been credited with interest.

McCowan, though, remains a Dundee player despite all the speculation.

“It is ongoing,” Docherty said when asked about his star midfielder.

“Luke is one of the boys we gave Monday off.

“He has played a lot of football.

“I have given some of the boys who have played a lot of the games a wee bit of time to recharge and then come back in again on Tuesday.

“There haven’t been any developments on that front.”

Conversation