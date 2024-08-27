Dundee transfer update: Luke McCowan, Ronaldinho’s son and Tony Docherty on deadline ‘craziness’

Tony Docherty insists Dundee will “let all the craziness go on around us” as they aim to navigate the final week of the transfer window with calm heads.

The Dark Blues are in the market for more new faces before the window slams shut at midnight this coming Friday.

However, there will be no panic at Dens Park over the next few days.

Docherty has spoken repeatedly about his satisfaction at the recruitment already done at the club this summer.

That has allowed him to maintain patience over the last couple of weeks as he waited for the right player to become available.

Sticking to the plan will be Dundee’s way.

“We are still working and the phone is frantic but everybody is the same,” the Dundee boss said.

“When you come into this last week it becomes manic but we have had the same focus since the summer.

“We are very thorough and we will continue to be calm and deal with what we need to deal with.

“We will let all the craziness go on around us.

“We just focus on our roles and what we do.”

Ronaldinho and Joao Mendes

This week could see players arrive from Burnley on loan thanks to the strategic partnership between the two clubs.

Last season saw three players arrive in January after the deal was confirmed.

There have been none so far this summer, however.

One could be Julien Vetro, providing a proposed move to Turf Moor goes through. The French winger has been training with the Dark Blues.

One that is not happening is Joao Mendes, the son of Brazil and Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho.

A report in the Scottish Sun said Joao Mendes could be heading Dundee’s way after agreeing a move to Burnley.

However, Courier Sport understands that is not the case.

Luke McCowan

Meanwhile, focus from outside will be on key man Luke McCowan and the summer transfer saga hanging over him.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Dens Park at the end of this season and could leave next summer for nothing.

Selling now would bring in welcome cash but managing director John Nelms said last week that the club are not desperate to sell.

Bids from Hibs have been knocked back, and reportedly so was an early one from Bolton Wanderers, while Celtic have been credited with interest.

McCowan, though, remains a Dundee player despite all the speculation.

“It is ongoing,” Docherty said when asked about his star midfielder.

“Luke is one of the boys we gave Monday off.

“He has played a lot of football.

“I have given some of the boys who have played a lot of the games a wee bit of time to recharge and then come back in again on Tuesday.

“There haven’t been any developments on that front.”