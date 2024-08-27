Dundee to seal loan deal for Leicester City and England U/20 starlet dubbed ‘the Leicester Iniesta’

Dundee are set to welcome Leicester City kid Sammy Braybrooke to Dens Park on loan.

The England U/20 star, who plays primarily as a central defensive midfielder, has agreed a season-long stay with the Dark Blues.

Courier Sport understands that, all going smoothly, the deal should be concluded on Tuesday afternoon.

Braybrooke has two years remaining on his contract with Leicester, who returned to the Premier League this season after one campaign in the Championship.

He is highly rated at the King Power Stadium and Dundee are seen as a club where he can develop his game, much like Liverpool’s Owen Beck last season.

Braybrooke has been nicknamed ‘the Leicester Iniesta’ by England youth team-mates, while his appearance has also led to comparisons to Real Madrid and Croatia midfield legend Luka Modric.

Dundee are set to welcome more new arrivals before the transfer window shuts on Friday night.