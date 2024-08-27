Fife A92 closed southbound near Glenrothes due to fallen tree Drivers are being asked to find another route. By Lindsey Hamilton August 27 2024, 7:06am August 27 2024, 7:06am Share A92 closed southbound near Glenrothes due to fallen tree Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5068903/a92-partially-blocked-near-glenrothes/ Copy Link 0 comment A fallen tree has blocked the A92 at Balfarg. Image: fifejammerlocations.com The A92 has been shut southbound near Glenrothes due to a fallen tree. The road is blocked at Balfarg, just to the north of the town. Roads agency Amey says drivers are being diverted via the B969 with delays of about 10 minutes. It has not been confirmed when the road will reopen. The road is open northbound.
