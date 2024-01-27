Tay Bridge re-opens after ‘police incident’

The Tay Bridge has re-opened following an earlier police incident.

The bridge was closed southbound for a short while around 4.30pm for traffic heading from Dundee into Fife.

Eyewitnesses said that traffic was at a standstill in Dundee on East Marketgait and East Dock Street heading towards the bridge during the closure.

The Tay Bridge posted on X that the bridge was closed southbound due to police incident.

However, it has since reported that the bridge has re-opened.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

