Dundee Tay Bridge re-opens after 'police incident' The bridge was reported to be closed on Saturday afternoon due to a police incident By Lindsey Hamilton Updated January 27 2024, 5:21pm Updated January 27 2024, 5:21pm Tay Bridge re-opens after 'police incident' The Tay Bridge has re-opened following an earlier police incident. The bridge was closed southbound for a short while around 4.30pm for traffic heading from Dundee into Fife. Eyewitnesses said that traffic was at a standstill in Dundee on East Marketgait and East Dock Street heading towards the bridge during the closure. The Tay Bridge posted on X that the bridge was closed southbound due to police incident. However, it has since reported that the bridge has re-opened. Police Scotland has been asked to comment.
