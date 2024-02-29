EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney condemns police over ‘unfathomable’ Aberfeldy shooting failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney condemns police over ‘unfathomable’ Aberfeldy shooting failures

The former deputy first minister has written to Police Scotland's chief constable raising "serious questions" about the murder inquiry.

Forensics at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Forensics at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
By Emma Crichton

The police handling of a fatal shooting in Aberfeldy has been described as “deeply troubling”.

Perthshire MSP and former deputy first minister John Swinney has written to Police Scotland’s chief constable calling for answers over why the death of Brian Low was treated as a medical matter for four days after his body was discovered.

The 65-year-old was found shot dead on a path at Pitilie, on the outskirts of the Perthshire town, on Saturday February 17.

MSP John swinney
Perthshire North MSP John Swinney. Image: PA

Officers initially thought his death had been medical-related and a murder inquiry was not launched until six days later, after a formal post-mortem was carried out.

At a press conference on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall admitted this may have led to forensic opportunities being lost.

Brian Low. Image: Jacqui Low

Police did not inform the media or wider public about the murder until 10 days after it happened.

In an unprecedented complaint against the police by a senior MSP, Mr Swinney said it is “deeply troubling” that vital evidence may have been lost due to the delay.

“I am deeply concerned about the handling of this investigation by Police Scotland,” he told The Courier.

Police at the scene in the Pitilie area on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“It is unfathomable that it was not noticed on February 17 that Brian Low had died due to having been shot.

“I cannot understand why a medical examination did not take place immediately and a post-mortem did not take place until the following Friday.”

‘Deeply troubling admission’

He added: “It is beyond me why it took six days from Mr Low’s death until the post-mortem was carried out.

“Police Scotland has admitted today that valuable evidence at the scene could have been lost as a consequence.

“That is a deeply troubling admission.

“Equally troubling is that it took Police Scotland fully 10 days before the local community was advised a murder had taken place in the area.”

DCI Martin Macdougall at a press conference in Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Swinney said he has written to Chief Constable Jo Farrell questioning the handling of the murder investigation.

A separate referral has also been made to Police Scotland’s internal professional standards department but it has not yet been referred to the independent Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

“There needs to be full transparency about this investigation from Police Scotland,” Mr Swinney added.

“For those reasons I have written to the Chief Constable raising serious questions about the handling of this matter and I want to see a swift and comprehensive response to those concerns.”

Forensic teams remain at the scene. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Police Scotland refused to respond to Mr Swinney’s complaint when approached by The Courier.

Valuable time lost

Mr Swinney also passed his condolences to Mr Low’s family, who told The Courier they were at a “complete loss” over his death.

“At the heart of this case is the tragic death of Brian Low and I want to express my deepest sympathy to his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

Mr Low was walking his dog in Pitilie when he was shot. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“They have lost Mr Low in the most terrible of circumstances.

“They should be able to rely on a swift and focused police investigation.

“Much to my regret it seems that valuable time has been lost in the days after Mr Low’s death that could prove vital in solving this crime.”

First Minister admits police have questions to answer

It comes after First Minister Humza Yousaf admitted there are questions for police to answer over why it took several days to discover Mr Low had been shot.

When pressed by Mr Swinney in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Yousaf said: “There are questions I know have been asked in terms of the time taken between Mr Low’s death and the post-mortem and the opening of the murder investigation.”

Conversation