EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney condemns police over ‘unfathomable’ Aberfeldy shooting failures

The police handling of a fatal shooting in Aberfeldy has been described as “deeply troubling”.

Perthshire MSP and former deputy first minister John Swinney has written to Police Scotland’s chief constable calling for answers over why the death of Brian Low was treated as a medical matter for four days after his body was discovered.

The 65-year-old was found shot dead on a path at Pitilie, on the outskirts of the Perthshire town, on Saturday February 17.

Officers initially thought his death had been medical-related and a murder inquiry was not launched until six days later, after a formal post-mortem was carried out.

At a press conference on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall admitted this may have led to forensic opportunities being lost.

Police did not inform the media or wider public about the murder until 10 days after it happened.

In an unprecedented complaint against the police by a senior MSP, Mr Swinney said it is “deeply troubling” that vital evidence may have been lost due to the delay.

“I am deeply concerned about the handling of this investigation by Police Scotland,” he told The Courier.

“It is unfathomable that it was not noticed on February 17 that Brian Low had died due to having been shot.

“I cannot understand why a medical examination did not take place immediately and a post-mortem did not take place until the following Friday.”

‘Deeply troubling admission’

He added: “It is beyond me why it took six days from Mr Low’s death until the post-mortem was carried out.

“Police Scotland has admitted today that valuable evidence at the scene could have been lost as a consequence.

“That is a deeply troubling admission.

“Equally troubling is that it took Police Scotland fully 10 days before the local community was advised a murder had taken place in the area.”

Mr Swinney said he has written to Chief Constable Jo Farrell questioning the handling of the murder investigation.

A separate referral has also been made to Police Scotland’s internal professional standards department but it has not yet been referred to the independent Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

“There needs to be full transparency about this investigation from Police Scotland,” Mr Swinney added.

“For those reasons I have written to the Chief Constable raising serious questions about the handling of this matter and I want to see a swift and comprehensive response to those concerns.”

Police Scotland refused to respond to Mr Swinney’s complaint when approached by The Courier.

Valuable time lost

Mr Swinney also passed his condolences to Mr Low’s family, who told The Courier they were at a “complete loss” over his death.

“At the heart of this case is the tragic death of Brian Low and I want to express my deepest sympathy to his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“They have lost Mr Low in the most terrible of circumstances.

“They should be able to rely on a swift and focused police investigation.

“Much to my regret it seems that valuable time has been lost in the days after Mr Low’s death that could prove vital in solving this crime.”

First Minister admits police have questions to answer

It comes after First Minister Humza Yousaf admitted there are questions for police to answer over why it took several days to discover Mr Low had been shot.

When pressed by Mr Swinney in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Yousaf said: “There are questions I know have been asked in terms of the time taken between Mr Low’s death and the post-mortem and the opening of the murder investigation.”