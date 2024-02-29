The Zutons recall ‘frenzied’ encounter with Kyle Falconer and The View at Dundee’s Big Weekend in 2006

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

The Zutons recall ‘frenzied’ encounter with Kyle Falconer and The View at Dundee’s Big Weekend in 2006

As The Zutons return to Dundee, frontman Dave McCabe talks about previous visits to the city, why he gave up drink and his delight at the band's new album.

By Michael Alexander
The Zutons, who are are playing Dundee and Dunfermline in early March.
The Zutons are playing Dundee and Dunfermline in early March. Image: Jonathon Turton

Dave McCabe admits his memory isn’t what it used to be.

But when the now three years sober frontman of The Zutons thinks back to the “once or twice” that his band played Dundee – including Radio One’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006 – it’s his memories of Kyle Falconer, The View – and Pink – that stand out.

“I just remember The View turning up with all their mates and it was f****** hilarious,” explains Dave in an interview from his home on Merseyside.

Kyle Falconer of The View at Radio One's' Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006.
Kyle Falconer of The View at Radio One’s’ Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006. Image: Gordon Robbie/DC Thomson

“I couldn’t really understand what most of them were saying.

“They were just like hanging off the f****** walls.

“Everyone was having a nice time. It was great. I remember that.

“But I remember the Radio One Big Weekend was cool as well.

“I remember seeing Pink the singer in the flesh.

“She just didn’t look like what I thought she was going to look like.

“I thought she was going to be quite little.

Pink at Radio One's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006.
Pink at Radio One’s Big Weekend in 2006. Image: Gordon Robbie/DC Thomson

“But you know when you see someone in real life, like when you see a footballer and see them on the telly?

“That’s what it was like when I saw Pink. She was beautiful. I just remember seeing her and going ‘that’s Pink like’.

“But again I can’t remember much. I just remember it all being quite a frenzy. But it was a good time.”

Liverpool band The Zutons play Dundee and Dunfermline in early March

Dave is sounding hoarse and is apologetic for missing an earlier pre-arranged phone interview when The Courier calls on a rainy Tuesday morning.

“I’ve got a bad memory,” he says, in his broad Merseyside accent.

“I had my little boy, and as soon as I dropped him off I was like, ‘oh I forgot about it’.”

But the 43-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist quickly makes up for the delay with a down-to-Earth 30-minute conversation about his road to sobriety and his delight at The Zutons getting back on the road.

The Zutons on the garden stage at Belladrum in July 2023.
The Zutons on the garden stage at Belladrum in July 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The band are playing gigs at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on March 6 and Fat Sam’s in Dundee on March 7 as part of a UK tour.

However, they are also looking forward to the release of their first album together for 16 years.

The Big Decider is out on April 26 and was recorded at Abbey Road Studios with legendary songwriter and producer Nile Rodgers, alongside the band’s original producer Ian Broudie.

The multi-platinum selling band released three studio albums between 2004 and 2008, scoring nine UK Top 40 singles including two Top 10s with ‘Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love?’ and the all-conquering ‘Valerie’.

The latter went on to become a triple-platinum hit for Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse.

Dave says it was when the second album came out that things “started to get a bit messy”.

By the third album he “wasn’t really interested anymore” and he’d “had enough”. He thinks everyone in the band felt the same way.

Cover of The Zutons second album in 2008.
Cover of The Zutons second album in 2008. Image: The Zutons

But while the band never officially split, their cessation felt like “splitting up with a girlfriend”.

Dave says the “curse” of drink and substance abuse became so apparent he had to stop.

The most difficult part of giving up is that you “have to face yourself”.

However, with most of the original members working together again as an “experiment” before the pandemic, The Big Decider comes into view as an album of stark significance to the band, completed by Dave (guitar, lead vocals), Abi Harding (saxophone, vocals) and Sean Payne (drums, vocals).

What inspired The Zutons’ first album in 16 years?

Written against the backdrop of a decade and a half’s worth of lived experience, it is born under the weight of family tragedies, lives lost and created, reality checks, and home truths faced up to and stared down.

Curiously, the pandemic seemingly fast-tracked the process of the band’s next phase.

It was McCabe’s subsequent time in rehab that truly sparked a turning point in the positivity of the new album and the joyful experience of putting it together.

Talking about the new album, Dave says working with Nile was “just an amazing experience”.

The Zutons on the garden stage at Belladrum in July 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Our manager said he had a connection with Nile Rogers,” says Dave.

“We sent him five songs and within 48 hours he was on a Zoom.

“He was singing one of the songs back to us.

“That was an incentive really.

“He gave us a level of confidence that what we were doing was right and it was good.

“He knew Valerie. He said ‘I know the Zutons from back in the day’. He must have a few back in the days!

“But he’s a funny fella to work with. When he took his shades off and I saw his eyes, it was like ‘is he the same guy’?

“You are so used to seeing him with sunglasses on. It was a bit like that fella on Star Trek!” he laughs.

What was it like working with Ian Broudie again?

Dave said it was also great to reconnect with Ian Broudie on this record.

Broudie told him the demo of The Big Decider brought a tear to his eye and that’s why he said yes to working with the band again.

Dave adds: “I just want to say thanks personally to everyone who’s bought tickets for the gigs in Scotland.

“It’s always a pleasure to come to Scotland and the crowds are always the best.

“I’m not just saying that. They are. They always make you feel welcome and like there’s something in the air.”

More from Music

Recordings of The Beatles during a tour in the 1960s are to be auctioned (PA)
Rediscovered cassette tapes containing recordings of The Beatles to be auctioned
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty welcomes Olena Zelenska to Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Akshata Murty welcomes Ukraine’s first lady to Downing Street
Cyndi Lauper said she is excited about the deal (Ian West/PA)
Cyndi Lauper signs deal with virtual avatar company behind Abba Voyage
Stevie Nicks will headline the BST Hyde Park festival this summer (Greg Allen/PA)
Stevie Nicks announced as BST Hyde Park headliner
Renee Rapp lauds Beyonce as ‘reason I know how to sing’ after receiving flowers (Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)
Renee Rapp lauds Beyonce as ‘reason I know how to sing’ after receiving flowers
Anitta (Bernardo Doral/ Cosmopolitan UK/PA)
Anitta says her plastic surgery has ‘nothing to do with me not liking myself’
Markus Feehily of Westlife (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Westlife’s Markus Feehily ‘temporarily stands down’ from tour due to ill health
Kate Bush named official ambassador for Record Store Day UK (Trevor Leighton/PA)
Kate Bush named official ambassador for Record Store Day UK
Kanye West is being sued by Donna Summer’s estate over copyright of I Feel Love (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West sued by Donna Summer’s estate over copyright of I Feel Love
Adele postpones March dates of Las Vegas residency due to illness (Ian West/PA)
Adele postpones March dates of Las Vegas residency due to illness

Conversation