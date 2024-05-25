Serial abuser fined for drunken outburst at Perthshire holiday resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Serial abuser fined for drunken outburst at Perthshire holiday resort

Former squaddie Neil Stephen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted his sixth domestically aggravated conviction.

By Jamie Buchan
Neil Stephen admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Loch Tummel Holiday Park
Neil Stephen admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Loch Tummel Holiday Park

An ex-soldier with a history of domestic violence snatched his girlfriend’s phone out of her hand when she tried to call police on him during a Perthshire camping trip.

Neil Stephen’s family holiday to Tummel Valley turned sour when an argument over an “extremely trivial” matter descended into a “deplorable” drunken outburst.

It happened just weeks before the 44-year-old former squaddie crept into the same woman’s home and assaulted her.

She was heard screaming as she fled her Inverbervie property in the middle of the night.

Stephen was ordered to take part in a domestic abuse programme when he admitted the offence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in January 2022.

Serial abuser Neil Stephen admitted a drunken outburst at Tummel Valley Holiday Park. Image: Supplied

Stephen, who has toured Afghanistan, returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at Tummel Valley Holiday Park on November 3 2021.

It is his sixth domestically aggravated offence.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to an allegation that he assaulted his then-partner at the Pitlochry resort.

Concerned camper came knocking

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the couple had been in a relationship for several years.

“They had separated, but were back together at the time of the incident,” she said.

“By about 3pm on the day of the offence, the accused was at the holiday park, drinking heavily.

“The family returned to their lodgings at about 10.30pm, after enjoying some on-site entertainment.

Tummel Valley Holiday Park

“The complainer said the couple then began arguing over a trivial matter.

“The accused shouted angrily towards her.

“She asked him to stop and threatened to call police.

“At this point, the accused snatched the complainer’s mobile phone and refused to hand it back.”

The prosecutor said: “Another holiday-maker was in a caravan, just metres away, when she heard a male voice shouting angrily.

“The noise of the disturbance concerned her and she went to the accused’s caravan.

“He answered the door as he continued to shout at the complainer.”

Stephen yelled derogatory comments, calling his partner a “fat slag,” before telling her he was leaving.

The partner called police and Stephen was arrested later that night.

Ms Hodgson said the complainer was “fearful” of Stephen and wanted a non-harassment order in place for “as long as possible”.

‘Deplorable’ actions

The court heard that the couple separated following the incident.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “They had been arguing about something extremely trivial and things just escalated.

“This seems to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

She said her client was now rarely in the UK and worked in places like Saudi Arabia and New Guinea.

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Alison McKay told Stephen: “This was a lady who was trying to call police and you wouldn’t let her.

“That is a serious matter.”

She added: “Your behaviour was deplorable and you have domestic abuse convictions that I have to take into account.”

Stephen, of Kincorth Crescent, Aberdeen, was fined £1,750 and ordered to comply with a two-year non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Grant Ross downloaded sick child abuse files.
Carnoustie paedophile admits 'I've been doing stuff' as police uncover obscene images stash
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Charity box theft and drink-drive scientist
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes.
Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer loses bid to have prison sentence slashed
Cocaine on a black background
Dunfermline man caught in £190k police cocaine swoop
Christopher Anderson. at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Former maintenance manager admits embezzling £5k from Piperdam resort
David Stewart leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Perthshire farmer shared ex-girlfriend's sex video without her consent
Rapper Caleb Gorman in the music video for Asbo
Perth rapper who threatened to stab police handed curfew break for hip-hop tour
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hash in the attic (and multiple bags)
Stephen Davis died after a crash on Cowdenbeath's High Street.
Hit-and-run killer was driving stolen Audi when he struck much-loved Fife man
Darren Adams
Paedophile crusader tagged after police uncover illegal Blu-Ray player at Perthshire home