Crieff kids and Comrie OAPs show age is no barrier to friendship

A group of Perthshire OAPs have rolled back the years and returned to the classroom with their new friends at Crieff nursery school.

The nursery pupils have been visiting the Comrie Silver Circle for months now.

The two groups get together to share stories, sing songs and crack jokes at the senior citizens’ club’s regular meetings in Comrie.

But the Crieff nursery class decided it was time to broaden their old pals;’ outlooks and invite them into their world.

So the Silver Circle crew piled onto their bus and enjoyed a taste of 21st century education at the nursery next to Crieff Primary School.

Play dough was modelled, cakes were eaten and bottoms were squeezed into tiny chairs.

There was even a card and a surprise rendition of Happy Birthday for former teacher Jimmy Wilson, who turned 76 on the day.

Learning curve for Crieff nursery pupils

Susan Saunders from the Crieff nursery says it was a lovely way to mark their deepening friendships.

“The children have made masses of friends and they’ve all been learning from each other,” she said.

“Some of the children might not have grandparents, or don’t have grandparents living nearby. So it’s been lovely for them to have a chance to build those kinds of relationships with older people.

“There are some really enriching conversations. It’s just wonderful to watch.”

Susan’s mother Myra Robertson is one of the Silver Circle organisers.

She says the feeling is mutual, and the young people have brought joy into members’ lives.

The Silver Circle meets every Thursday for outings and social activities.

The group is always on the lookout for volunteers. Call 01764 670166 or 01764 670989 if you’d like to help.