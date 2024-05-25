Crieff kids and Comrie OAPs show age is no barrier to friendship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff kids and Comrie OAPs show age is no barrier to friendship

The Comrie Silver Circle visited Crieff nursery pupils at their school in the latest in a series of get-togethers

By Morag Lindsay
Woman and little girl doing arts activities.
Crieff Nursery pupils welcomes Comrie Silver Circle into their classroom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A group of Perthshire OAPs have rolled back the years and returned to the classroom with their new friends at Crieff nursery school.

The nursery pupils have been visiting the Comrie Silver Circle for months now.

The two groups get together to share stories, sing songs and crack jokes at the senior citizens’ club’s regular meetings in Comrie.

But the Crieff nursery class decided it was time to broaden their old pals;’ outlooks and invite them into their world.

So the Silver Circle crew piled onto their bus and enjoyed a taste of 21st century education at the nursery next to Crieff Primary School.

Play dough was modelled, cakes were eaten and bottoms were squeezed into tiny chairs.

Woman making scared face at little girl in Crieff nursery class
All fun and games at Crieff nursery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Older man and little boy building lego model in Crieff nursery class
Lego is a serious business, whatever your age. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There was even a card and a surprise rendition of Happy Birthday for former teacher Jimmy Wilson, who turned 76 on the day.

Learning curve for Crieff nursery pupils

Susan Saunders from the Crieff nursery says it was a lovely way to mark their deepening friendships.

“The children have made masses of friends and they’ve all been learning from each other,” she said.

“Some of the children might not have grandparents, or don’t have grandparents living nearby. So it’s been lovely for them to have a chance to build those kinds of relationships with older people.

“There are some really enriching conversations. It’s just wonderful to watch.”

Jimmy Wilson opening card while Susan Saunders smiles broadly beside him
Susan Saunders surprises Jimmy Wilson with a card from the Crieff nursery pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Older women making paper butterflies with little girls
The Silver Circle ladies show off their craft skills. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Susan’s mother Myra Robertson is one of the Silver Circle organisers.

She says the feeling is mutual, and the young people have brought joy into members’ lives.

The Silver Circle meets every Thursday for outings and social activities.

The group is always on the lookout for volunteers. Call 01764 670166 or 01764 670989 if you’d like to help.

Older people playing with lego with small children
Age is no barrier to friendship. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Older woman making play dough with small children
Play dough fun at Crieff nursery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Group of adults in classroom with children and older people behind
Silver Circle committee members with Crieff nursery grownups. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Older women and little children listening to teacher at Crieff nursery classroom
Kids and adults on best behaviour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

