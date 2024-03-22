Stagecoach backtrack on decision to delay controversial Perthshire bus cuts

Stagecoach have backtracked on their decision to delay controversial bus cuts in Perth and Kinross by bringing the date forward two weeks.

The bus company announced plans in February to reduce and remove routes across the local authority.

The restructure would leave areas like the Carse of Gowrie without a commercial bus service.

The proposals, which were to be brought in late April, were met with outrage by communities across the region.

Following a campaign of pressure from residents, politicians and The Courier, Stagecoach announced earlier this month that they would delay their plans to cut services by one month.

They said no changes would be made until May 27 while they consulted with Perth and Kinross Council.

Changes to X7 delayed

However, The Courier has learned that any changes will now be implemented two weeks earlier on May 13.

The bus company say the new timetable will be revealed late next month.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “After consulting with Perth and Kinross Council and Angus Council, we are now working towards changes to services in these areas from Monday May 13.

“Further information will be available on our website towards the end of April.”

The bus company refused to go into further details on what those changes would be or what routes were still under threat.

They did confirm that no changes to the X7 route, which was still set to be axed at the end of April, would be made until May 13.

The X7 connects Perth Royal Infirmary and Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Perth and Kinross Council has been contacted for comment.

Bus cuts controversy

The announcement by Stagecoach in February was met with anger and disbelief by residents throughout Perth and Kinross.

There was unanimous cross-party support from local councillors to write to the Scottish Government to intervene while John Swinney MSP and Pete Wishart MP held public meetings attended by hundreds of concerned residents.

The Courier spoke to residents who feared the axing of the 16 bus in the Carse of Gowrie would mean they could no longer attend their GP or get to school on time.

Bertha Park residents on the outskirts of Perth were also concerned about how young children would attend school.

Stagecoach has come into further criticism in Angus after announcing sweeping changes to its timetable there.

After announcing the planned changes in both Perthshire and Angus, the company put forward plans to increase their fares by 6% across Tayside and Fife from March 31.