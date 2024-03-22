Stagecoach backtrack on decision to delay controversial Perthshire bus cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Stagecoach backtrack on decision to delay controversial Perthshire bus cuts

The proposals have been met with outrage by communities across the region.

By Sean O'Neil
The X7 bus from Perth to Dundee.
The Stagecoach X7 bus service is under threat. Image: Supplied

Stagecoach have backtracked on their decision to delay controversial bus cuts in Perth and Kinross by bringing the date forward two weeks.

The bus company announced plans in February to reduce and remove routes across the local authority.

The restructure would leave areas like the Carse of Gowrie without a commercial bus service.

The proposals, which were to be brought in late April, were met with outrage by communities across the region.

Pete Wishart MP and John Swinney MSP addresses the crowds in St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Following a campaign of pressure from residents, politicians and The Courier, Stagecoach announced earlier this month that they would delay their plans to cut services by one month.

They said no changes would be made until May 27 while they consulted with Perth and Kinross Council.

Changes to X7 delayed

However, The Courier has learned that any changes will now be implemented two weeks earlier on May 13.

The bus company say the new timetable will be revealed late next month.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “After consulting with Perth and Kinross Council and Angus Council, we are now working towards changes to services in these areas from Monday May 13.

“Further information will be available on our website towards the end of April.”

The bus company refused to go into further details on what those changes would be or what routes were still under threat.

They did confirm that no changes to the X7 route, which was still set to be axed at the end of April, would be made until May 13.

The X7 connects Perth Royal Infirmary and Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Perth and Kinross Council has been contacted for comment.

Bus cuts controversy

The announcement by Stagecoach in February was met with anger and disbelief by residents throughout Perth and Kinross.

There was unanimous cross-party support from local councillors to write to the Scottish Government to intervene while John Swinney MSP and Pete Wishart MP held public meetings attended by hundreds of concerned residents.

Residents of the Carse of Gowrie at a meeting in Errol Village Hall regarding bus cuts. Image:  David Farrell

The Courier spoke to residents who feared the axing of the 16 bus in the Carse of Gowrie would mean they could no longer attend their GP or get to school on time.

Bertha Park residents on the outskirts of Perth were also concerned about how young children would attend school.

Stagecoach has come into further criticism in Angus after announcing sweeping changes to its timetable there.

After announcing the planned changes in both Perthshire and Angus, the company put forward plans to increase their fares by 6% across Tayside and Fife from March 31.

More from Perth & Kinross

Queen's View, showing Loch Tummel and Schiehallion
Further disruption for Perthshire motorists who face 41-mile diversion for four days
Forensics officers at the scene of Brian Low's shooting near Aberfeldy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Aberfeldy shooting: Police recover evidence 'expected to be at murder scene' despite delays
Lulzim Musollari.
Cannabis mule caught with 22kg of drugs at Perth fined
Kieran Thow holding volunteer trophy
Perthshire cancer survivor named young volunteer of the year
Perth and Kinross Council grey bins lined up for distribution.
New Perth and Kinross homes could face £210 bin charge
Terence Angus.
Perth revenge porn fiend's threat to spread explicit clip across social media
Hodgkins was given the prison warning at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Blairgowrie brute Clifford Hodgkins warned he faces 'significant' prison time
Windy Wilson and Mohsin Laginaf, co-founder of ió fibrewater holding bottles of water and smiling
Donations pour in as Windy Wilson launches bottled water charity partnership
A sniffer dog helped find the illegal products.
Over 21,000 illegal cigarettes seized in one day during Perth crackdown
The Stone of Destiny was used in the Coronation of King Charles III and will be moved to Perth, its historic home
Stone of Destiny fragment to be reunited for display in Perth Museum

Conversation