Broken traffic lights cause rush-hour delays at busy Dundee junction

Rush-hour traffic was disrupted due to a traffic light failure at a busy Dundee junction on Monday morning.

Drivers were left “jostling” at the junction between East Dock Street and East Marketgait due to the broken lights.

Commuters in the city first reported the issue shortly before 8am on Monday.

The lights were down in all directions including the pedestrian crossings.

They were still broken at 10.30am.

Broken lights adds to ‘misery’ of East Dock Street commute

One commuter who spoke to The Courier witnessed the chaos unfold just before 8am on Monday.

They said: “This is one of the busiest and most complex junctions in Dundee and never pleasant to navigate, especially first thing in the morning.

“I turn right from Dock Street to go up Marketgait.

“Cars, lorries and buses from Marketgait were jostling to cross Dock Street to head towards the Bridge and Perth while traffic was heading in the opposite direction.

“Surely there must be a control centre where traffic light failures are flagged up? Even a police officer or two could have made a difference.

“There are already lane restrictions on Dock Street and the failure of the lights only adds to the misery.”

The issues come as drivers face 12 nights of overnight roadworks on the stretch of road between Gellatly Street and Broughty Ferry Road.

Amey has been contacted for comment.