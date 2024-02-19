Broken traffic lights cause rush-hour delays at busy Dundee junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broken traffic lights cause rush-hour delays at busy Dundee junction

Drivers have been 'jostling' to cross the city centre road.

By Andrew Robson
Broken lights East Dock Street, Dundee
The broken lights on East Dock Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Rush-hour traffic was disrupted due to a traffic light failure at a busy Dundee junction on Monday morning.

Drivers were left “jostling” at the junction between East Dock Street and East Marketgait due to the broken lights.

Commuters in the city first reported the issue shortly before 8am on Monday.

The lights were down in all directions including the pedestrian crossings.

They were still broken at 10.30am.

Broken lights adds to ‘misery’ of East Dock Street commute

One commuter who spoke to The Courier witnessed the chaos unfold just before 8am on Monday.

They said: “This is one of the busiest and most complex junctions in Dundee and never pleasant to navigate, especially first thing in the morning.

“I turn right from Dock Street to go up Marketgait.

Broken lights at East Dock Street / East Marketgait Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The lights were down in all directions. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“Cars, lorries and buses from Marketgait were jostling to cross Dock Street to head towards the Bridge and Perth while traffic was heading in the opposite direction.

“Surely there must be a control centre where traffic light failures are flagged up? Even a police officer or two could have made a difference.

“There are already lane restrictions on Dock Street and the failure of the lights only adds to the misery.”

The issues come as drivers face 12 nights of overnight roadworks on the stretch of road between Gellatly Street and Broughty Ferry Road.

Amey has been contacted for comment.

