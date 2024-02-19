Some vehicles will be unable to cross Tay Road Bridge as contraflow and 30mph limit return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Some vehicles will be unable to cross Tay Road Bridge as contraflow and 30mph limit return

Major resurfacing work will be a mirror image of last year's project on the crossing.

By Ellidh Aitken
Tay Road Bridge contraflow in 2023.
How the contraflow system looked as work was completed last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The second phase of major resurfacing work on the Tay Road Bridge will begin next month.

A contraflow system will return to the crossing on March 4 in a mirror image of similar work completed last year.

The Fife-bound carriageway will be closed and all traffic will share the remaining Dundee-bound carriageway on a single-lane basis.

The work is the first time such improvements have been carried out on the Tay Road Bridge in the 57 years since it was built.

It is hoped the project will be completed within six months.

What restrictions will be in place?

Work has been ongoing to prepare for the second phase of work, with modifications made to the Bridgehead roundabout.

From March 4 the crossing will operate under a contraflow with one lane open for traffic heading in each direction.

During the work the bridge will remain accessible for most vehicle types but wide and abnormal loads will not be able to cross.

A 30mph speed restriction will also be imposed for the full length of the bridge.

The central walkway will remain open at most times but may be subject to some restrictions during certain work activities.

A92 from north-east/central Fife

Drivers using the A92 coming from north-east and central Fife will merge into one lane before they reach the Tay Road Bridge Roundabout.

From there, traffic will move into a contraflow across the bridge until reaching Dundee.

The contraflow system previously led to drivers from Fife accusing fellow motorists of causing queues by not using both lanes before merging.

How traffic will access the bridge from Fife. Image: Tay Road Bridge/X

B946 from Tayport

Drivers approaching the bridge from the B946 towards Tayport will have to travel southbound and loop around the Forgan Roundabout to access the bridge – a signed diversion will be in place.

Residents in Tayport had raised concerns prior to the first phase of works that the project could cause ‘absolute chaos’ for those travelling to Dundee.

Traffic from Tayport will need to loop round the Forgan Roundabout before entering the bridge. Image: Tay Road Bridge/X

Dundee Waterfront

Fife-bound traffic will merge into one lane as it enters the bridge from Dundee Waterfront and East Dock Street.

The completion of work on the Dundee-bound carriageway was pushed back by one month last year due to wet and windy weather, as well as “unexpected” repairs to the concrete deck edges.

Traffic will merge into one lane from Dundee Waterfront. Image: Tay Road Bridge/X

This resulted in the upcoming phase of the project being brought forward to take advantage of more mild weather conditions.

Councillor Gary Holt of Fife Council – chair of the Tay Road Bridge joint boards – said: “We learned a lot from last year’s successful completion of similar work on the Dundee-bound side but fundamentally we need to do these works to keep the bridge in good condition and safe to use for all users.

“We’ve received positive feedback about the new surface and while we appreciate that there will be some inconvenience to bridge users, a new road surface will provide a safer and smoother journey across the bridge.”

Updates on traffic disruption can be found on the Traffic Scotland website and Tay Road Bridge page on X.

