Some vehicles will be unable to cross Tay Road Bridge as contraflow and 30mph limit return

The second phase of major resurfacing work on the Tay Road Bridge will begin next month.

A contraflow system will return to the crossing on March 4 in a mirror image of similar work completed last year.

The Fife-bound carriageway will be closed and all traffic will share the remaining Dundee-bound carriageway on a single-lane basis.

The work is the first time such improvements have been carried out on the Tay Road Bridge in the 57 years since it was built.

It is hoped the project will be completed within six months.

What restrictions will be in place?

Work has been ongoing to prepare for the second phase of work, with modifications made to the Bridgehead roundabout.

From March 4 the crossing will operate under a contraflow with one lane open for traffic heading in each direction.

During the work the bridge will remain accessible for most vehicle types but wide and abnormal loads will not be able to cross.

A 30mph speed restriction will also be imposed for the full length of the bridge.

The central walkway will remain open at most times but may be subject to some restrictions during certain work activities.

A92 from north-east/central Fife

Drivers using the A92 coming from north-east and central Fife will merge into one lane before they reach the Tay Road Bridge Roundabout.

From there, traffic will move into a contraflow across the bridge until reaching Dundee.

The contraflow system previously led to drivers from Fife accusing fellow motorists of causing queues by not using both lanes before merging.

B946 from Tayport

Drivers approaching the bridge from the B946 towards Tayport will have to travel southbound and loop around the Forgan Roundabout to access the bridge – a signed diversion will be in place.

Residents in Tayport had raised concerns prior to the first phase of works that the project could cause ‘absolute chaos’ for those travelling to Dundee.

Dundee Waterfront

Fife-bound traffic will merge into one lane as it enters the bridge from Dundee Waterfront and East Dock Street.

The completion of work on the Dundee-bound carriageway was pushed back by one month last year due to wet and windy weather, as well as “unexpected” repairs to the concrete deck edges.

This resulted in the upcoming phase of the project being brought forward to take advantage of more mild weather conditions.

Councillor Gary Holt of Fife Council – chair of the Tay Road Bridge joint boards – said: “We learned a lot from last year’s successful completion of similar work on the Dundee-bound side but fundamentally we need to do these works to keep the bridge in good condition and safe to use for all users.

“We’ve received positive feedback about the new surface and while we appreciate that there will be some inconvenience to bridge users, a new road surface will provide a safer and smoother journey across the bridge.”

Updates on traffic disruption can be found on the Traffic Scotland website and Tay Road Bridge page on X.