LEE WILKIE: Big question for Dundee United to answer – do they have the character to win this Championship?

The pressure is on at Tannadice after Friday night's defeat to Raith Rovers.

Louis Moult dejected as a chance goes begging for Dundee United at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

There are big questions to answer for Dundee United.

Friday night’s defeat at Raith Rovers was a sickener for the Tangerines.

However, we must not forget the position they are in – still in pole position for the title.

They must prove their mettle now, though.

That’s three games against their big title rivals that they have failed to win.

Just one point from nine in these big games doesn’t make good reading.

Scott Brown’s sensational strike has fired Raith back into a title race. Image: SNS.

Add to that the other chances they have had this season to take advantage of Rovers slipping up that weren’t taken.

The failure to take those opportunities and to take full control of this title race raises serious questions over United’s capability of finishing the season as champions.

Questions

It’s now up to the players and manager to show they have the character required.

There is always big pressure on Dundee United in the Championship.

The expectation is very high.

Whether realistic or not, the expectation is you win every game.

That’s just the nature of the beast.

Gutted Dundee United players leave the field
Dundee United players must show their character now. Image: SNS

United are the biggest club in the division, they have the best squad too.

I don’t see many players in the other sides that would get into Jim Goodwin’s starting XI.

That also brings pressure because every team changes the way they play when it comes to facing United.

It’s about handling that pressure.

That’s how players at Dundee United are measured and that’s the question this squad need to answer.

Do they have the character to win this division?

First up, do they have the character to bounce back straight away from Friday’s dismay?

Test of Dundee United character

Queen’s Park will be tough.

United being at home will make them big favourites but we’ve seen how they’ve
struggled at times at Tannadice.

Teams come to frustrate and quite a few have managed that.

The Spiders are also a different prospect now with Callum Davidson in charge.

Queen's Park manager Callum Davidson walks up the touchline at Stark's Park with a sunset in the distance. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has made a good start with Queen’s Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

He’s already made an impact in his short time at the club.

However, with the talent in the squad, if United play well they will win.

And that’s where the question of character comes.

Because we know the talent is there, we’ve seen it already this season.

The questions have come because in the big moments, that talent hasn’t always shone through.

It’s now about showing grit and determination to get over what happened at Stark’s Park and to get points on the board again.

Intensity

What I want to see from this team is more intensity.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

I want to see them get after the opposition nice and early and put them under pressure.

It’s all very well having more possession but you’ve got to hurt the opposition with it.

Even if there are some grumbles right now, the fans will get behind the team if they see a start like that this weekend.

It’s a major moment in the season for Dundee United if they want to win this title.

They’ve got to show they have the character to go all the way.

Conversation