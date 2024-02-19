Maureen Guild: Former Broughty Ferry teacher and SNP activist dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maureen Guild: Former Broughty Ferry teacher and SNP activist dies

She had been adopted in England by a Dundee couple and was reacquainted with her birth parents in later life.

By Chris Ferguson
Ken and Maureen Guild on their wedding day in 1985.
Ken and Maureen Guild on their wedding day in 1985.

Maureen Guild, a former teacher at Forthill Primary School, Broughty Ferry, and a dedicated SNP activist, has died aged 80.

As a child, she was Dux of St John’s High School and a Leng Silver Medal winner in music before beginning teacher training.

After a short spell living in Canada, Maureen returned to Dundee and took up her post at Forthill where she remained for the rest of her career.

Together with her husband, Ken, a former Dundee City Council leader, she formed a strong political partnership, campaigning for the SNP.

Maureen began life in Solihull but was adopted by a Dundee couple. In later life, she managed to track down her natural parents and developed a good relationship.

Maureen after graduating in 1965.

She was born in 1943 in the Midlands to a Polish cavalryman and a Welsh-Irish mother.

At the age of two she was adopted by John and Winnie McCluskey of Dundee and grew up in a happy home in the Blackness area.

She went to St Joseph’s Primary, St John’s High School, and then Lawside Academy before her college education.

Maureen began teaching, married, had a daughter Gillian, and spent two years in Ontario where her husband was working.

When the couple separated, Maureen and Gillian returned to Scotland and set up home in Morar Place, Broughty Ferry.

Teaching, family and politics

She resumed teaching, at Forthill, had a busy life as a single mother, forged new friendships and became involved in the SNP.

It was through politics that she met Ken and the couple married  in the Chaplaincy at Dundee University on December 27 1985.

Together, the couple began to piece together details of Maureen’s early life in Solihull.

She had known from the age of 10 she had been adopted but with the support of Ken she searched records and managed to track down her mother who was living in Bradford-upon-Avon and a meeting was arranged.

Maureen Guild, front row in red, with Forthill colleagues.

It went well and Maureen discovered that after the war, her father, Michael, had tracked down her mother Beatrice, married her and tried in vain to get Maureen back.

Knowing she had been loved by her natural parents as well as her adoptive parents, gave Maureen a huge amount of inner peace and she stayed in touch with her natural parents until they died.

Throughout Ken’s career as a councillor and council leader, Maureen accompanied him at many high profile events including to a dinner with the Queen in the council chambers in 2016.

A cat lover and keen bridge player, Maureen, who had been living with vascular dementia in later life, died peacefully on February 2 2024.

