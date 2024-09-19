Dundee goalie Trevor Carson relives moment he was KO’d by bouncer on Dundee United Christmas night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee goalie Trevor Carson relives moment he was KO’d by bouncer on Dundee United Christmas night out

He was left with a black eye after the incident in Newcastle in December 2021.

By Reporter
Trevor Carson in action for Dundee United at Ibrox on December 18, 2021. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group
Trevor Carson in action for Dundee United at Ibrox on December 18, 2021. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

Trevor Carson has lifted the lid on the moment he was knocked out by a bouncer during a Dundee United Christmas night out in Newcastle.

The goalkeeper – now with rivals Dundee – played with the Tangerines during the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, he lifted the lid on the December 2021 incident that left him sporting a black eye at Ibrox as United played Gers the following week.

He said: “It’s Saturday night, we’ve gone out – Newcastle’s notorious for bouncers being idiots.

“One of our young lads had never really drank before so obviously we’ve got him absolutely steaming and he’s being sick all over the booth.

Trevor Carson in action for Dundee United.
Trevor Carson in action for Dundee United.

“The next thing, the bouncers are there, over aggressive, and they’re dragging him down the fire exit.

“I know what they’re like in Newcastle so I’m going to follow him to make sure he’s okay.

“I’ve made the mistake of going down the fire exit with him to make sure he gets out alright and the next thing big bouncer just clocks me from behind.

“I’ve been KO’d. Sparkled.”

‘Horrendous’

But the attack didn’t stop the 36-year-old making it out with the Tangerines squad – later hit by a Covid outbreak – a day later.

He added: “The next day we’re in fancy dress and we all get a letter – I’ve got Q.

“So I’m dressed up as the Queen and I’m sitting all day with a big massive shiner.

“The worst thing was, I don’t know if you remember but the United squad went down with Covid and there are about eight of the lads out.

“At the time I wasn’t playing but I’ve ended up having to play.

“We’re playing at Ibrox in front of 50,000 and I’ve got the big black eye. It was horrendous.”

More from Dundee United

Heartsbreak for Hamish French as his early goal, picture, is ruled out in the 1991 Scottish Cup final
5 Dundee United vs Motherwell cup classics ahead of Fir Park showdown
Jim Goodwin has assured Kai Fotheringham that his chance is likely to come
Kai Fotheringham gets Jim Goodwin advice after double Dundee United squad omission
Amanda, Frank and Scott Kopel. Image: Supplied.
How 'guardian angel' helped Frank Kopel become a Dundee United legend
2
Ross Docherty salutes the Dundee United fans
Ross Docherty can be among best midfielders in the Premiership, insists Dundee United boss
Ryan Strain is one of six new faces at Tannadice
Ryan Strain latest injury timeline revealed as Dundee United ace makes 'great progress'
Holt, right, receives some conciliatory words from boss Jim Goodwin
Why huge Kevin Holt Rangers call was understandable – even if Dundee United midfield…
Eddie Thompson Stand at Dundee United'd Tannadice Park Ground.
Dundee United and police respond to fan fury over Rangers supporters' buses arrangement
2
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty, pictured, was arguably Dundee United's star man after climbing from the bench against Rangers
LEE WILKIE: Ross Docherty impact needed for Dundee United amid Rangers frustration
Jon Daly's short time in charge at Dundalk has been incredibly stressful. Image: Shutterstock
Ex-Dundee United star and former Raith Rovers trio facing uncertain future as top-flight Irish…
Stuart Armstrong, left, and Ryan Gauld celebrate the former's strike
Watch Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Gauld combine in style for ex-Dundee United hero’s first…

Conversation