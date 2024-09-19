Dundee goalie Trevor Carson relives moment he was KO’d by bouncer on Dundee United Christmas night out

Trevor Carson has lifted the lid on the moment he was knocked out by a bouncer during a Dundee United Christmas night out in Newcastle.

The goalkeeper – now with rivals Dundee – played with the Tangerines during the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, he lifted the lid on the December 2021 incident that left him sporting a black eye at Ibrox as United played Gers the following week.

He said: “It’s Saturday night, we’ve gone out – Newcastle’s notorious for bouncers being idiots.

“One of our young lads had never really drank before so obviously we’ve got him absolutely steaming and he’s being sick all over the booth.

“The next thing, the bouncers are there, over aggressive, and they’re dragging him down the fire exit.

“I know what they’re like in Newcastle so I’m going to follow him to make sure he’s okay.

“I’ve made the mistake of going down the fire exit with him to make sure he gets out alright and the next thing big bouncer just clocks me from behind.

“I’ve been KO’d. Sparkled.”

‘Horrendous’

But the attack didn’t stop the 36-year-old making it out with the Tangerines squad – later hit by a Covid outbreak – a day later.

He added: “The next day we’re in fancy dress and we all get a letter – I’ve got Q.

“So I’m dressed up as the Queen and I’m sitting all day with a big massive shiner.

“The worst thing was, I don’t know if you remember but the United squad went down with Covid and there are about eight of the lads out.

“At the time I wasn’t playing but I’ve ended up having to play.

“We’re playing at Ibrox in front of 50,000 and I’ve got the big black eye. It was horrendous.”