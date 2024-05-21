24-year-old Carnoustie man on moving from crisp factory job to starting a business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
24-year-old Carnoustie man on moving from crisp factory job to starting a business

Matthew Nicoll swapped the factory floor for self-employment and hasn't looked back.

By Paul Malik
Matthew Nicoll's Access Point Fire and Security van.
Matthew Nicoll's Access Point Fire and Security van.

Five years ago, Matthew Nicoll was working in a crisp factory when a chance encounter with a fire alarm engineer put him on the path to running his own business.

At just 24, he set-up Access Point Fire and Security and is revelling being his own boss so young — only weeks after flying the family nest.

His firm installs fire alarm systems, CCTV and burglar alarms for personal and professional customers across Tayside and Fife.

And the former Carnoustie High pupil is encouraging more young people to take the risk and stride out for themselves, if they are feeling motivated enough.

Access Point Fire and Security

Matthew admits going it alone seemed daunting at first.

But getting to decide working patterns and keep his earnings mostly for himself, Matthew says being self-employed is just-the-ticket.

“I’m glad to be doing this work and I’m very glad I’ve chosen this path because it has been very rewarding,” he said.

“I’m very excited to see what the future holds for for Access Point.

“Getting into the industry was a bit of a fluke, to be honest.

An Access Point Fire and Security intruder alarm, on an Angus house. Image: Access Point Fire and Security

“I worked at a crisp manufacturer. The alarm guy came in and I got chatting away to him. And before I knew it, I was working with his company a few weeks later.

“Setting off on my own, it was a massive culture shock. It’s been a massive recently, which is it’s quite scary, but it’s also very rewarding.

“Now I’m making money for myself and making a name for myself rather than paying somebody else’s bills and making money for somebody else.

“And I never really pictured myself installing alarms and security when I was younger, but I’m so glad I’ve chosen this path.

“I can see my future being quite bright, to be honest.”

In the near future, Matthew said he hoped to take on employees, adding the work is piling up.

And his focus on customer service, and working on a one-to-one basis with clients, he adds, will hopefully keep customers coming back again and again.

