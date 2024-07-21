Dundee chip shop worker caught with nearly £50k of cannabis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee chip shop worker caught with nearly £50k of cannabis

Detectives pulled over a taxi in Dundee and found passenger Alexandra Osciewicz with a suitcase full of the Class B drug.

By Ciaran Shanks
Aleksandra Osiewicz
Aleksandra Osiewicz was caught with a case full of cannabis.

A Dundee chip shop worker moonlighting as a drug dealer was caught with cannabis worth almost £50,000.

Detectives pulled over a taxi in the city and found passenger Alexandra Osciewicz with a suitcase full of the Class B drug.

Reports have been ordered after the 28-year-old City Quay resident admitted being concerned in the drug’s supply.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police received intelligence Osciewicz was involved in drug-dealing.

Officers became aware she was travelling to Dundee by train and was seen taking a taxi from the city’s railway station.

The vehicle was followed and police used blue lights to stop the vehicle on Scott Street.

Dundee station taxi rank
Police followed the taxi from the station. Image: DC Thomson

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused was found to be the rear seat passenger.

“A detective was advised by the driver that the accused had a suitcase in the boot.

“On examining the suitcase, it was found to be secured with a padlock.

“The accused provided the key and within there was a large vacuum-sealed package containing a green herbal substance.”

Nearly £50k of drugs

Osciewicz, who was believed to be working in a chip shop at the time, was arrested and handed over an iPhone and was found to have £160 in her possession.

Her home was also raided and another phone was found but cyber crime specialists were not able to access the devices.

The court was told how five bags of cannabis were found in the suitcase with each weighing just under a kilo.

Ms Ritchie said that specialist officers estimated that if sold in gram deals, the cannabis had a potential value of £48,350.

Osciewicz, of South Victoria Dock Road, pled guilty to the offence on indictment.

Solicitor John Boyle opted to reserve mitigation until a social work report had been prepared.

Sentence was deferred until August by Sheriff David Hall who allowed Osciewicz’s bail order to continue.

