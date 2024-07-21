Dundee chip shop worker caught with nearly £50k of cannabis

A Dundee chip shop worker moonlighting as a drug dealer was caught with cannabis worth almost £50,000.

Detectives pulled over a taxi in the city and found passenger Alexandra Osciewicz with a suitcase full of the Class B drug.

Reports have been ordered after the 28-year-old City Quay resident admitted being concerned in the drug’s supply.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police received intelligence Osciewicz was involved in drug-dealing.

Officers became aware she was travelling to Dundee by train and was seen taking a taxi from the city’s railway station.

The vehicle was followed and police used blue lights to stop the vehicle on Scott Street.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused was found to be the rear seat passenger.

“A detective was advised by the driver that the accused had a suitcase in the boot.

“On examining the suitcase, it was found to be secured with a padlock.

“The accused provided the key and within there was a large vacuum-sealed package containing a green herbal substance.”

Nearly £50k of drugs

Osciewicz, who was believed to be working in a chip shop at the time, was arrested and handed over an iPhone and was found to have £160 in her possession.

Her home was also raided and another phone was found but cyber crime specialists were not able to access the devices.

The court was told how five bags of cannabis were found in the suitcase with each weighing just under a kilo.

Ms Ritchie said that specialist officers estimated that if sold in gram deals, the cannabis had a potential value of £48,350.

Osciewicz, of South Victoria Dock Road, pled guilty to the offence on indictment.

Solicitor John Boyle opted to reserve mitigation until a social work report had been prepared.

Sentence was deferred until August by Sheriff David Hall who allowed Osciewicz’s bail order to continue.

