Dundee fashion brand behind birthday dress for reality star Gemma Collins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee fashion brand behind birthday dress for reality star Gemma Collins

By Gavin Harper
January 30 2023, 4.21pm Updated: January 30 2023, 5.20pm
Gemma Collins with Jedward at her birthday party. Image: Isolated Heroes.
Gemma Collins with Jedward at her birthday party. Image: Isolated Heroes.

A Dundee fashion brand helped reality television star Gemma Collins celebrate her birthday at a star-studded party over the weekend.

Former TOWIE star Collins celebrated her 42nd birthday with a party at her Essex home attended by X Factor stars Jedward and DJ Fat Tony.

And to style her outfit, Gemma enlisted the help of Dundee-based Isolated Heroes, run by Samantha Paton.

Samantha has previously worked with a number of celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Paloma Faith and Kate Nash.

“Gemma sent us a message on Instagram saying she loved our stuff and that she wanted to chat,” Samantha said.

Samantha Paton and Christie Wanless with Gemma Collins at her Essex home. Image: Isolated Heroes.

“Within an hour we were on FaceTime discussing Isolated Heroes and she was asking if we could make a custom outfit for her birthday.”

Meeting Gemma Collins ‘quite surreal’

Gemma then booked flights to visit Dundee, but had to rearrange and instead flew Samantha to her Essex home.

Samantha said: “It was quite surreal. We’ve dealt with a lot of high-profile clients but they’re rarely as generous as that.

“Normally we get a brief over email and we’ll work from that. But we were sitting round Gemma’s kitchen table discussing design details.”

After meeting Gemma, Samantha and her team then only had days to put together a custom outfit ahead of her birthday bash.

Gemma Collins wore the outfit designed by Dundee-based Isolated Heroes at her weekend birthday party. Image: Isolated Heroes.

They set to work in their Dundee design studio before sending the dress off late last week.

“It was a really loose brief – she was open to all our suggestions.

“With Gemma, she just wanted something fabulous – big, bright and colourful.

“Inspired by Showgirls, she asked for an all pink statement look for her birthday weekend celebrations.”

Gemma asked for a sequin trouser with hand sewn ostrich feathers, luxury sequins and ruffle trims.

Samantha said Gemma also wanted her own personal take on one of Isolated Heroes’ runway looks. She wanted to turn a heart-shaped bodice into a puff sleeve top.

And Gemma shared a number of pictures of the dress to her social media following of more than two million people at the weekend.

Boost to owner of Dundee fashion business

Samantha, who set up her business a decade ago, said working for her latest celebrity client had been a big confidence boost.

“It has given me massive encouragement to let go of any imposter syndrome.

“Sometimes when we do get contacted by celebrities, as a small business you do get a bit in your head about it.

“It’s just great to know that someone who is completely in our target market is happy to support our business.”

Isolated Heroes production manager Christie Wanless worked on the dress. Image: Isolated Heroes.

The Dundee business is currently working on a number of other high-profile projects, Samantha added.

Isolated Heroes has an 80% deadstock policy, meaning they use discarded fabric from other warehouses to create their designs.

“We must be doing something right,” she added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Firefighters (Aaron Chown/PA)
Firefighters vote to strike as industrial action spreads
Firefighters in Northern Ireland have voted in favour of strike action (PA)
Discussions over special measures as NI firefighters vote for strike action
Baker Hughes at Charleton Road, Montrose.
Angus firm admits supplying equipment to Russia during trade ban
Train drivers in Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Who will be on strike on walkout Wednesday?
Barclays plans to launch a string of banking pods after recently announcing more branch closures (Ian West/PA)
Barclays ‘banking pods’ to pop up in locations such as shopping centres
Taxpayers have until the end of Tuesday to submit their self-assessment returns (PA)
Taxpayers have until the end of Tuesday to submit self-assessment forms
Seven train operators are not using a system available for eight months to automatically notify passengers when services are cancelled or changed, a regulator said (James Manning/PA)
Seven train firms not using system to notify passengers of cancellations
The BBC’s economics reporting is sometimes too heavily influenced by political debate at Westminster, a report has suggested (Ian West/PA)
BBC economics reporting ‘not politically biased, but suffers from groupthink’
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Oli Scaff/PA)
Sunak fights back saying he acted ‘decisively’ by sacking Zahawi over tax fiasco
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Oli Scarff/PA)
PM can’t pay nurses more due to tax hikes and inflation ‘vicious cycle’ fears

Most Read

1
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
2
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
3
Leslie Amos (foreground) and son Ryan leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss’s post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
4
Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children’s charity
5
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
6
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
7
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
8
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Fergus McCallum, deputy secretary of Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council.
Pitlochry’s remaining community councillor baffled at mass resignations

More from The Courier

Millgate Loan, Arborath. Image Google Street View.
Arbroath street sealed off amid ongoing police incident
Youngsters Owen Millar, 7, Russell Simpson, 10, and Ben Simpson, 5, celebrate the Seagreen boost with community and windfarm figures at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Seagreen windfall will deliver £120,000 for first Wellbank park upgrade in 50 years
exterior of Dundee University's life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud
CCTV images captured the moment the men fled from the house on Forgandenny Road in Bridge of Earn. Image: Supplied
Moment masked youths flee after breaking into Perthshire family's home
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Woman, 39, tried to start school fight
A brave fundraiser takes to the coals at a similar fire walk event. Image: Firewalk Scotland
Fundraisers to walk barefoot across fire in Dundee in alcohol addiction fight
Joe Sykes, owner of Joelato.
Perthshire ice cream maker reveals Dunkeld dream after opening new Edinburgh venue
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee asserted Championship dominance but must follow it up against bottom side…
Dundee United travel to Kilmarnock this week. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: February will be colossal for Dundee United, starting with crunch Kilmarnock trip
Two children holding essays for Claypotts Castle Reasons to Write event.
Hear Claypotts Castle schoolchildren read their Reasons to Write pieces

Editor's Picks

Most Commented