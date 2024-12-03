40 vehicles damaged during ‘senseless vandalism’ spree along Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
40 vehicles damaged during ‘senseless vandalism’ spree along Dundee street

One resident came face-to-face with the suspect after hearing the sound of scraping.

By James Simpson
Albany Terrace, Dundee.
Vehicles were damaged along Albany Terrace, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Residents have slammed the “senseless vandalism” of 40 vehicles along a Dundee street.

Police were called to Albany Terrace on Monday night after cars were scratched in the busy residential area.

One resident came face-to-face with the suspect after hearing the sound of scraping while out walking the dog.

The vehicles were reportedly damaged on Albany Terrace. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

It was feared the suspect was carrying a knife due to the nature of the marks on the cars.

One resident told The Courier some homes had two of their cars damaged during the incident.

‘Anger’ at damage to vehicles on Dundee’s Albany Terrace

He said: “My wife was out walking the dog and she’d heard the noise and saw a chap with dark clothing with his cap and hood up.

“She didn’t know if he had a key or a knife in his hand but she could see the damage on the cars but was naturally reluctant to confront him.

“It’s just senseless vandalism and it does make me angry that this has happened – especially at this time of year.

“It’s hard to tell how much this might cost but we believe 40 cars were damaged.

Residents fear the man was carrying a knife. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The suspect is believed to have walked in the direction of Inverary Terrace after the incident, which happened between 6.30pm and 7.20pm.

Another resident said the number of vehicles targeted had “taken her aback” as she confirmed her car was damaged.

She said: “We’ve all been chatting away about what’s happened and it’s believed there were 40 cars damaged.

“I was taken aback when I heard how many were damaged.

“While it is dark outside it’s still pretty brazen to be doing this at that time of night with folk out walking their dogs.”

PC Calum Tonner appealed to the public to check their private CCTV.

He said: “Numerous vehicles have been damaged and our enquiries are ongoing to trace whoever is responsible.

“We are asking anyone who saw anything to get in touch and to also check private CCTV to see if it might have captured something that could assist with our investigation.

“Likewise, if anyone was driving in the area at the time please check your dash-cam to see if you can help with our inquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3279.

Conversation