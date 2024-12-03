40 vehicles damaged during ‘senseless vandalism’ spree along Dundee street

Residents have slammed the “senseless vandalism” of 40 vehicles along a Dundee street.

Police were called to Albany Terrace on Monday night after cars were scratched in the busy residential area.

One resident came face-to-face with the suspect after hearing the sound of scraping while out walking the dog.

It was feared the suspect was carrying a knife due to the nature of the marks on the cars.

One resident told The Courier some homes had two of their cars damaged during the incident.

‘Anger’ at damage to vehicles on Dundee’s Albany Terrace

He said: “My wife was out walking the dog and she’d heard the noise and saw a chap with dark clothing with his cap and hood up.

“She didn’t know if he had a key or a knife in his hand but she could see the damage on the cars but was naturally reluctant to confront him.

“It’s just senseless vandalism and it does make me angry that this has happened – especially at this time of year.

“It’s hard to tell how much this might cost but we believe 40 cars were damaged.

The suspect is believed to have walked in the direction of Inverary Terrace after the incident, which happened between 6.30pm and 7.20pm.

Another resident said the number of vehicles targeted had “taken her aback” as she confirmed her car was damaged.

She said: “We’ve all been chatting away about what’s happened and it’s believed there were 40 cars damaged.

“I was taken aback when I heard how many were damaged.

“While it is dark outside it’s still pretty brazen to be doing this at that time of night with folk out walking their dogs.”

PC Calum Tonner appealed to the public to check their private CCTV.

He said: “Numerous vehicles have been damaged and our enquiries are ongoing to trace whoever is responsible.

“We are asking anyone who saw anything to get in touch and to also check private CCTV to see if it might have captured something that could assist with our investigation.

“Likewise, if anyone was driving in the area at the time please check your dash-cam to see if you can help with our inquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3279.