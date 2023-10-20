Man arrested after death of 60-year-old in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man arrested after death of 60-year-old in Fife

There was a police presence on the road on Friday.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen & Ellidh Aitken
Police Gairbrig Crescent in Guardbridge, Fife on October 20 2023.
Police Gairbrig Crescent in Guardbridge, Fife. Image: Ellidh Aitken

A man has been arrested after the death of a 60-year-old man in Fife.

Police received a report of a fatality in Gairbrig Crescent, Guardbridge at around 7pm on Wednesday.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

A local resident told The Courier there has been a police presence on the road since 8pm on Wednesday.

They added: “The police have been there since, and CID has been going in and out.

“Last night from around 4pm until 1am or 2am today they were putting stuff in the van.

“I saw them looking in the bins.

“They keep on coming and going, there’s always been someone there.

“It is very out of sorts what has been going on.”

Officers were still at the scene on Friday morning.

A man has been arrested after a death in Guardbridge. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, police received a report of the death of a 60-year-old man in the Gairbrig Crescent area of Guardbridge.

“A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Fife

The area covered by the latest Met Office weather warning
ANOTHER red warning placed on Tayside as heavy rain to continue
Trees have blocked the road and take down powerlines at Almondbank.
Hundreds left without power overnight as Storm Babet batters Tayside and Fife
Firefighters at the Auld Hoose pub in Windygates, Leven on October 19 2023.
Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife pub
The scene of the accident passed by the accused.
Driver fined for using phone while passing A92 crash site in Fife
Man, 33, dies at property in Dundonald park area of Cardenden
Man, 33, dies after taking unwell in Fife town
Emergency crews in Brechin on Thursday, October 19 2023
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as deadly storm hits Tayside and Fife
5
Wilma Thomson.
Leven woman, 58, on Sex Offenders Register for sending nude pic of man to…
St Andrews students are known for their unique style. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Street style: What St Andrews students are wearing to class
One of the main attractions in the new play park.
New images of Fife adventure playpark revealed as Lochore Meadows plans approved
Image shows Aberfeldy Caravan Park during recent floods
Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and…