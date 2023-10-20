Man arrested after death of 60-year-old in Fife

A man has been arrested after the death of a 60-year-old man in Fife.

Police received a report of a fatality in Gairbrig Crescent, Guardbridge at around 7pm on Wednesday.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

A local resident told The Courier there has been a police presence on the road since 8pm on Wednesday.

They added: “The police have been there since, and CID has been going in and out.

“Last night from around 4pm until 1am or 2am today they were putting stuff in the van.

“I saw them looking in the bins.

“They keep on coming and going, there’s always been someone there.

“It is very out of sorts what has been going on.”

Officers were still at the scene on Friday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, 18 October, 2023, police received a report of the death of a 60-year-old man in the Gairbrig Crescent area of Guardbridge.

“A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries are ongoing.”