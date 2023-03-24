Arbroath-born basketball coach Gareth Murray inspired by Angus town’s late PE teacher as he eyes up major trophy success

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gareth Murray was just 17 when he packed his bags to leave Arbroath and head for America chasing a basketball dream.

Little did he know that 20 years on he’d play 62 times for Great Britain, star at three Commonwealth Games and play in seven major finals.

Now, inspired by his late former Arbroath High School PE teacher John Grant, Murray is facing the biggest challenge of his coaching career.

It will almost be three years to the day since Grant passed away whilst cycling in 2021, at the age of 66, when Murray leads Caledonia Gladiators out in a major final.

The Glasgow-based side will take on Cheshire Phoenix in the British Basketball League (BBL) Trophy Final on Sunday.

And former Colliston Primary and Arbroath High pupil Murray will spare a thought for the man who put him on the path to basketball success.

“I’ve had a great career in the game and I’m so grateful to the coaches I had when I was younger,” said Gladiators coach Murray.

Inspired

“I’m the only Scot to play at three Commonwealth Games. I was at Melbourne in 2006, the Gold Coast in 2018 and Birmingham last year.

“I was also in seven major finals as a player.

“This is the first time I’ll be on the sidelines but hopefully I can lead the side to victory.

“That would be special and I often think back to how it all started.

“I didn’t play basketball until high school but the influence John Grant, Keith Ritchie and John Anton had on my career is telling.

“Mr Grant sparked my interest in the sport and formed my first club Arbroath Muskateers.

“I travelled to Budapest and Pittsburgh to play basketball under him. He showed me there was pathway to make it in the game by moving abroad.

“He put me on track to go to America when I was 17 and I wouldn’t have gone if it wasn’t for him.

“I knew I’d have to go there to have any chance of making it so I went to Michigan where I did sixth year again in an American High School.

“I went from playing in front of 100 people to 2,500 at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

“My career kicked on from there.

“Mr Grant passed away a few years ago but I’ll always be indebted to him.”

Gareth Murray on £20 million Caledonia Gladiators investment

Murray, 37, is in the midst of the most exciting moment in his basketball career.

Gladiators have also just announced ambitious plans to move to a new purpose-built £20 million stadium in East Kilbride.

Their owner Steve Timoney said: “Our new base at PlaySport will go on to become one of the finest basketball facilities in Europe once it is completed in 2026.”

Murray is dreaming of making Gladiators a top four club in the BBL.

But first he has to try and help them claim their first major title since 2003, in front of a sell-out 6,000 crowd at Glasgow Emirates Arena.

“It’s a huge opportunity for our players to make a name for themselves,” added Murray, who is also assistant coach for Great Britain.

“I want them to have that winning feeling and to put down a marker for our club.

“The investment in the new stadium is huge and basketball is a growing sport.

“We have a really bright future as a club and I want to help us grow over the next few years. Let’s hope we put on a show on Sunday.”