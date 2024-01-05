Plans move forward to demolish former Oxygen nightclub in Dundee for affordable housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans move forward to demolish former Oxygen nightclub in Dundee for affordable housing

Proposals to the raze the former Brown Street nightclub were first unveiled in December 2022.

By Laura Devlin
An application has now been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to build 63 affordable flats on the site. Image: jmarchitects. 
An application has now been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to build 63 affordable flats on the site. Image: jmarchitects. 

Plans to demolish a former Dundee nightclub and build housing in its place have taken a step forward as a full application is lodged.

Proposals to the raze the former Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street were first unveiled in December 2022.

A full application has now been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to build 63 affordable flats on the site.

The plans also includes proposals for four workshops on the ground floor.

The former nightclub and drill hall will be demolished if the plans are approved.  Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

If approved, the properties will be managed by Hillcrest Housing Association and be a mix of one, two, and three bedroom flats.

The application also details how the development will be “car-free”, with no plans for parking.

Instead indoor storage for bikes will be provided on the ground floor in accordance
with the number of flats proposed.

A rooftop terrace and a large courtyard to the rear of the development is also included in the application.

How the development could look. Image: jmarchitects.

Two public consultations were held on the plans in January and February last year, with locals raising concerns over the potential loss of historical features at the site.

The former nightclub building was once the Dudhope Drill Hall and dates back to the early 1900s.

However developers have offered assurances that some of the existing architectural features within the site will be retained and revitalised.

This includes the existing entrance and stonework and the stone detail referring to the city of Dundee territorial force.

The dancefloor of Dirty Dens Nightclub in December 1988. The club was previously known as The Fountain and  latterly Oxygen. Image: DC Thomson.

In the 1980s, Oxygen nightclub was known as Dirty Den’s and before that The Fountain – which was Scottish Disco of the Year in 1984.

When The Fountain opened in November 1983, it was the first club to have lasers as part of the lightshow.

A fire in June 1985 caused extensive damage and completely destroyed the roof.

An application has now been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to build 63 affordable flats on the site. Image: jmarchitects. 
