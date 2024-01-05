Plans move forward to demolish former Oxygen nightclub in Dundee for affordable housing

Plans to demolish a former Dundee nightclub and build housing in its place have taken a step forward as a full application is lodged.

Proposals to the raze the former Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street were first unveiled in December 2022.

A full application has now been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission to build 63 affordable flats on the site.

The plans also includes proposals for four workshops on the ground floor.

If approved, the properties will be managed by Hillcrest Housing Association and be a mix of one, two, and three bedroom flats.

The application also details how the development will be “car-free”, with no plans for parking.

Instead indoor storage for bikes will be provided on the ground floor in accordance

with the number of flats proposed.

A rooftop terrace and a large courtyard to the rear of the development is also included in the application.

Two public consultations were held on the plans in January and February last year, with locals raising concerns over the potential loss of historical features at the site.

The former nightclub building was once the Dudhope Drill Hall and dates back to the early 1900s.

However developers have offered assurances that some of the existing architectural features within the site will be retained and revitalised.

This includes the existing entrance and stonework and the stone detail referring to the city of Dundee territorial force.

In the 1980s, Oxygen nightclub was known as Dirty Den’s and before that The Fountain – which was Scottish Disco of the Year in 1984.

When The Fountain opened in November 1983, it was the first club to have lasers as part of the lightshow.

A fire in June 1985 caused extensive damage and completely destroyed the roof.