More details to be revealed over flats plan at former Dundee nightclub as consultation begins

More details are set to be revealed about plans to demolish a former Dundee nightclub and replace it with flats.

Cullross Ltd wants to knock down the old Oxygen nightspot and build 72 flats in its place.

A consultation is now being launched – with the first session for members of the public to view the plans taking place this week.

Developer Cullross Ltd will reveal its proposals at the Hampton by Hilton hotel in the city centre, between 4pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

A website detailing the plans will also be launched on Wednesday for those who are unable to attend in person.

A second in-person consultation event will take place at the hotel on February 15.

It comes after details of the plans first emerged in December.

‘We are keen to meet with the community’

As part of the planning process, the develop has to go through a 12-week consultation before submitting full proposals to Dundee City Council.

Cullross has been involved in other affordable housing projects at City Quay, Maxwelltown Works, Ballindean Road and Buchanan Street in Dundee.

Cullross director Mark Beaton said: “We are keen to meet with the community to discuss our early-stage plans for the site and receive feedback on how the community would like them to be developed.

“The proposals are high-level with a view to speaking to the community and getting their feedback before progressing to a second event in February where more detail will be presented.

“We have completed a number of developments in the city and are well aware of the housing needs, and we believe the site’s positioning and surrounding uses make it an ideal location for a residential development.

“As a company, Cullross are always keen to form a strong collaboration with the community.

“We hope as many residents as possible and businesses and neighbours attend the first information session to hear our initial ideas, and input their thoughts ahead of a second event in February.

“We invite the community to attend and look forward to hearing their views.”

The nightclub, which was damaged by a fire in 1985, was known as Dirty Den’s and The Fountain before it was converted into Oxygen.