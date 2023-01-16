More details to be revealed over flats plan at former Dundee nightclub as consultation begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More details to be revealed over flats plan at former Dundee nightclub as consultation begins

By Matteo Bell
January 16 2023, 12.03pm Updated: January 16 2023, 1.09pm
The former Oxygen nightclub could be demolished. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
More details are set to be revealed about plans to demolish a former Dundee nightclub and replace it with flats.

Cullross Ltd wants to knock down the old Oxygen nightspot and build 72 flats in its place.

A consultation is now being launched – with the first session for members of the public to view the plans taking place this week.

Developer Cullross Ltd will reveal its proposals at the Hampton by Hilton hotel in the city centre, between 4pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

The abandoned club is on Brown Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A website detailing the plans will also be launched on Wednesday for those who are unable to attend in person.

A second in-person consultation event will take place at the hotel on February 15.

It comes after details of the plans first emerged in December.

‘We are keen to meet with the community’

As part of the planning process, the develop has to go through a 12-week consultation before submitting full proposals to Dundee City Council.

Cullross has been involved in other affordable housing projects at City Quay, Maxwelltown Works, Ballindean Road and Buchanan Street in Dundee.

Cullross director Mark Beaton said: “We are keen to meet with the community to discuss our early-stage plans for the site and receive feedback on how the community would like them to be developed.

A map showing the site of the proposed flats. Image: Cullross

“The proposals are high-level with a view to speaking to the community and getting their feedback before progressing to a second event in February where more detail will be presented.

“We have completed a number of developments in the city and are well aware of the housing needs, and we believe the site’s positioning and surrounding uses make it an ideal location for a residential development.

“As a company, Cullross are always keen to form a strong collaboration with the community.

The entrance to the former nightclub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We hope as many residents as possible and businesses and neighbours attend the first information session to hear our initial ideas, and input their thoughts ahead of a second event in February.

“We invite the community to attend and look forward to hearing their views.”

The nightclub, which was damaged by a fire in 1985, was known as Dirty Den’s and The Fountain before it was converted into Oxygen.

