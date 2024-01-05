More jail time for Angus stalker who terrorised ex from inside HMP Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

More jail time for Angus stalker who terrorised ex from inside HMP Perth

Ryan Cooper's relationship was ended when his partner discovered his abusive past while he was in jail. He went on to torment the woman from behind bars.

By Ross Gardiner
HMP Perth.
HMP Perth.

An Angus stalker who terrorised an ex-girlfriend from behind bars at HMP Perth has been jailed again.

Ryan Cooper, who was once locked up for biting his 16-year-old girlfriend on the face, was handed more prison time after admitting a fresh string of offences.

The 22-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Perth this week, having previously admitted a campaign of stalking against a woman in Montrose.

The court heard how the woman Googled his name while he was in prison, and cut ties when she saw coverage of a previous court appearance.

Cooper, who was also sentenced this week for possessing a weapon in custody, got his hands on a mobile phone in jail and dialled her 46 times in one night.

He told her he had people watching her and her home and that one phone call would mean “it’s all over.”

Cooper received a total sentence of 350 days behind bars.

Dumped after discovery

Cooper, of Whitson Way in Montrose, admitted a campaign of stalking from June 8 to 27 last year.

During this time, he had been returned to prison after breaching a supervised release order imposed after admitting an eye-watering domestic assault.

Cooper admitted that, while behind bars, he engaged in a course of behaviour which caused a former partner fear or alarm by repeatedly calling her, repeatedly making threats and telling her he had people “watching her.”

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Jill Drummond explained Cooper and his victim had become friends on Snapchat in April that year and quickly entered a relationship.

“After a month, things began to break down,” she said.

“While he was in prison, he kept in touch with her.

“He had gained access to a mobile phone.”

While he was in prison, the woman searched Cooper’s name online and discovered his domestic abuse conviction.

This conviction was for a drink-fuelled tirade against his teenage girlfriend in November 2021.

In that incident, Cooper became angry, called the girl a ‘whore’ and accused her of cheating on him.

He then grabbed her by the throat and told her if she told anyone he would kill her family.

He bit her on the chin, slapped her face and dragged her across the living room.

The young girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had bite marks on her and bruising to her cheek and arm.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard in 2021 that Cooper went to his GP the following day to get help with his mental health.

After reading about this incident, the woman decided to end all contact and blocked his account, Ms Drummond said.

Calls

Cooper failed to accept the relationship was over and called the woman 46 times in one night.

On June 10, he phone her again and suggested he had people watching her and her house.

Another time he called, the woman put the phone on loudspeaker so her mother could hear.

She continually asked him to stop calling her but Cooper said: “I just need to make one phone call and that’s it all over.

“I’ve got folk watching you and the house.”

The woman’s mother told Cooper that he was “out of order.”

The matter was then reported to police.

Improvised weapon

While behind bars for other matters, Cooper also admitted possessing an offensive weapon while in custody.

On April 26 in 2022, he was in HMP Polmont when staff carried out a cell search.

Under Cooper’s mattress, they found a toothbrush with a sharpened handle.

He told staff he had brought the homemade weapon from another hall in the facility.

Admissions

As well as the stalking and weapon offences, Cooper was also sentenced for other matters at the same time.

He admitted twice acting in a threatening or abusive manner in the Highlands in 2019, towards his mother and police.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions on another occasion and a community payback order.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He had a fairly traumatic upbringing.

“He’s been diagnosed with ADHD and autism. He’s settled in prison.

“He’s got a job there, he’s working in the laundry.

“I think the court will be aware he served a significant sentence as a young person.

“He is trying to improve himself. Hopefully some life skills can be obtained.

“The real test will come upon release.”

More jail time

Sheriff Krista Johnston imposed a total of 350 days imprisonment, backdated to November 29 when Cooper was first remanded.

Eighty of those days related to the stalking and another 80 to the weapons charge.

The sheriff also issued a non-harassment order to protect Cooper’s ex for two years.

She said: “You are still a young man, however you’ve shown over recent years you’re a persistent offender.

“Your attitude I’m sorry to say has been fairly hopeless.

“You’ve offended even while in prison.

“You have an extremely poor attitude towards rehabilitation.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Bradley Forsyth appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee man threatened to murder police after Perth railway rammy
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Angus football club thief and black market drug peddler
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Jason Glen Picture shows; Victoria Underpass A92 near Carnoustie. Victoria Underpass A92 near Carnoustie. Supplied by Google Date; 04/01/2024
Police officer injured while trying to halt dangerous Dundee van driver in Angus
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Police chase Picture shows; Owen Waterson. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 03/01/2024
Fife teen fell on ice during police chase after pub assault that left woman…
Bill Colley, former headteacher at the New School Butterstone
EXCLUSIVE: Former Butterstone School headteacher sues Care Inspectorate for £650k after 'traumatic' closure
Adam Dick was on his way to collect Christmas presents when he was caught driving illegally. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife man caught driving disqualified for third time on Christmas gift run
The pervert claimed he requested pics of teens on Omegle and was sent the worst kind of abuse images and videos.
Fife pervert claims illegal images were sent to him when he asked for pictures…
David Wright's rampage and car jacking at Asda was caught on camera.
Dundee veteran jailed for topless Asda carjack bid
The exterior of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Glenrothes man choked victim until he could not breathe
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Grappling fight' and fraud claim denied