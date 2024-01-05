More jail time for Angus stalker who terrorised ex from inside HMP Perth

An Angus stalker who terrorised an ex-girlfriend from behind bars at HMP Perth has been jailed again.

Ryan Cooper, who was once locked up for biting his 16-year-old girlfriend on the face, was handed more prison time after admitting a fresh string of offences.

The 22-year-old appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Perth this week, having previously admitted a campaign of stalking against a woman in Montrose.

The court heard how the woman Googled his name while he was in prison, and cut ties when she saw coverage of a previous court appearance.

Cooper, who was also sentenced this week for possessing a weapon in custody, got his hands on a mobile phone in jail and dialled her 46 times in one night.

He told her he had people watching her and her home and that one phone call would mean “it’s all over.”

Cooper received a total sentence of 350 days behind bars.

Dumped after discovery

Cooper, of Whitson Way in Montrose, admitted a campaign of stalking from June 8 to 27 last year.

During this time, he had been returned to prison after breaching a supervised release order imposed after admitting an eye-watering domestic assault.

Cooper admitted that, while behind bars, he engaged in a course of behaviour which caused a former partner fear or alarm by repeatedly calling her, repeatedly making threats and telling her he had people “watching her.”

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Jill Drummond explained Cooper and his victim had become friends on Snapchat in April that year and quickly entered a relationship.

“After a month, things began to break down,” she said.

“While he was in prison, he kept in touch with her.

“He had gained access to a mobile phone.”

While he was in prison, the woman searched Cooper’s name online and discovered his domestic abuse conviction.

This conviction was for a drink-fuelled tirade against his teenage girlfriend in November 2021.

In that incident, Cooper became angry, called the girl a ‘whore’ and accused her of cheating on him.

He then grabbed her by the throat and told her if she told anyone he would kill her family.

He bit her on the chin, slapped her face and dragged her across the living room.

The young girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had bite marks on her and bruising to her cheek and arm.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard in 2021 that Cooper went to his GP the following day to get help with his mental health.

After reading about this incident, the woman decided to end all contact and blocked his account, Ms Drummond said.

Calls

Cooper failed to accept the relationship was over and called the woman 46 times in one night.

On June 10, he phone her again and suggested he had people watching her and her house.

Another time he called, the woman put the phone on loudspeaker so her mother could hear.

She continually asked him to stop calling her but Cooper said: “I just need to make one phone call and that’s it all over.

“I’ve got folk watching you and the house.”

The woman’s mother told Cooper that he was “out of order.”

The matter was then reported to police.

Improvised weapon

While behind bars for other matters, Cooper also admitted possessing an offensive weapon while in custody.

On April 26 in 2022, he was in HMP Polmont when staff carried out a cell search.

Under Cooper’s mattress, they found a toothbrush with a sharpened handle.

He told staff he had brought the homemade weapon from another hall in the facility.

Admissions

As well as the stalking and weapon offences, Cooper was also sentenced for other matters at the same time.

He admitted twice acting in a threatening or abusive manner in the Highlands in 2019, towards his mother and police.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions on another occasion and a community payback order.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He had a fairly traumatic upbringing.

“He’s been diagnosed with ADHD and autism. He’s settled in prison.

“He’s got a job there, he’s working in the laundry.

“I think the court will be aware he served a significant sentence as a young person.

“He is trying to improve himself. Hopefully some life skills can be obtained.

“The real test will come upon release.”

More jail time

Sheriff Krista Johnston imposed a total of 350 days imprisonment, backdated to November 29 when Cooper was first remanded.

Eighty of those days related to the stalking and another 80 to the weapons charge.

The sheriff also issued a non-harassment order to protect Cooper’s ex for two years.

She said: “You are still a young man, however you’ve shown over recent years you’re a persistent offender.

“Your attitude I’m sorry to say has been fairly hopeless.

“You’ve offended even while in prison.

“You have an extremely poor attitude towards rehabilitation.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.