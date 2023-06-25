Will pre-season ‘risk’ benefit Dunfermline for their Scottish Championship bid?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will pre-season ‘risk’ benefit Dunfermline for their Scottish Championship bid?

The Pars faced difficult opposition to kick off their warm-up fixtures, a far cry from how they started their season last year.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline's James McPake, Chris Hamilton and Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.
This time last year, Dunfermline were reeling from relegation and would go on to welcome Premiership side Kilmarnock to East End Park in front of a typical pre-season crowd.

Twelve months on they have just completed their first warm-up fixture of the 2023/34 season in front of more than 7,000 supporters against German opposition.

Now they are looking to take the momentum from their League One tile-winning campaign into the Scottish Championship – but, before that, their pre-season schedule will settle into a more regular routine.

Last week, the Pars players returned to training for a week of testing and intense sessions, letting up the day before the defeat to St Pauli.

A year ago, the Pars kicked off pre-season behind closed doors versus Hill of Beith.

On Friday, they welcomed sporting director Thomas Meggle‘s former side to provide “the toughest game we’re going to get all season”, according to Pars vice-captain Chris Hamilton.

Learning curve

“It’s only going to help us, because – although I don’t want to be disrespectful – I think they would probably win our league,” said the tenacious midfielder.

“I don’t think we’re going to come up against a team like that.

“They were good and the boys have probably learned a lot, and the management team will probably learn a few things watching the game back.”

Not only was the level of opposition a higher level than would typically be chosen at this time of the season, it came earlier than usual.

Early test

“Normally you are 10 days to two weeks into pre-season before you get a friendly so it was an early start,” added Pars keeper Deniz Mehmet, who made a number of impressive saves despite conceding three times.

“St Pauli started last Monday as well but their season finished a lot later so they were a lot more familiar with the ball than we are at the moment.

“It is a good challenge in that sense but it is all about the minutes and the time that we can all get from the game and just build on it in every pre-season game that comes along.”

Off-field, the club cashed in on a large crowd and bespoke merchandise. So, from that point of view, it will only bring benefits.

Risk/reward

James McPake said that, from the on-field perspective, the first week of pre-season was also worth it.

The Pars boss lengthened the week by bringing the players back in on Saturday before giving them Sunday off.

“[Our players] came into the game tired and you don’t normally do this, it is a risk that looks like we got away with,” he said.

James McPake watches on with his management team. Image: SNS.

“You don’t normally, five days in, play good opposition like that and give people 90 minutes.

“Coming into that game fresh would have been hard enough. Doing it in the way we did, I’m delighted we got through it without any injuries.

“It is a risk/reward type thing. It has been tough but it needs to be tough.”

