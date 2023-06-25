Will pre-season ‘risk’ benefit Dunfermline for their Scottish Championship bid?

This time last year, Dunfermline were reeling from relegation and would go on to welcome Premiership side Kilmarnock to East End Park in front of a typical pre-season crowd.

Twelve months on they have just completed their first warm-up fixture of the 2023/34 season in front of more than 7,000 supporters against German opposition.

Now they are looking to take the momentum from their League One tile-winning campaign into the Scottish Championship – but, before that, their pre-season schedule will settle into a more regular routine.

Last week, the Pars players returned to training for a week of testing and intense sessions, letting up the day before the defeat to St Pauli.

The hard work continues 🏃 pic.twitter.com/TSkejzxVGN — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) June 20, 2023

A year ago, the Pars kicked off pre-season behind closed doors versus Hill of Beith.

On Friday, they welcomed sporting director Thomas Meggle‘s former side to provide “the toughest game we’re going to get all season”, according to Pars vice-captain Chris Hamilton.

Learning curve

“It’s only going to help us, because – although I don’t want to be disrespectful – I think they would probably win our league,” said the tenacious midfielder.

“I don’t think we’re going to come up against a team like that.

“They were good and the boys have probably learned a lot, and the management team will probably learn a few things watching the game back.”

Not only was the level of opposition a higher level than would typically be chosen at this time of the season, it came earlier than usual.

Early test

“Normally you are 10 days to two weeks into pre-season before you get a friendly so it was an early start,” added Pars keeper Deniz Mehmet, who made a number of impressive saves despite conceding three times.

“St Pauli started last Monday as well but their season finished a lot later so they were a lot more familiar with the ball than we are at the moment.

“It is a good challenge in that sense but it is all about the minutes and the time that we can all get from the game and just build on it in every pre-season game that comes along.”

Off-field, the club cashed in on a large crowd and bespoke merchandise. So, from that point of view, it will only bring benefits.

Risk/reward

James McPake said that, from the on-field perspective, the first week of pre-season was also worth it.

The Pars boss lengthened the week by bringing the players back in on Saturday before giving them Sunday off.

“[Our players] came into the game tired and you don’t normally do this, it is a risk that looks like we got away with,” he said.

“You don’t normally, five days in, play good opposition like that and give people 90 minutes.

“Coming into that game fresh would have been hard enough. Doing it in the way we did, I’m delighted we got through it without any injuries.

“It is a risk/reward type thing. It has been tough but it needs to be tough.”