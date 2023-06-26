Fife vintage specialist toasts blockbuster Hollywood success in record year

A Fife vintage specialist is celebrating after it supplied products to five Hollywood movies in the past two months.

Scaramanga, based in Cupar, is run by Carl Morenikeji.

He left a corporate job and moved to Fife 15 years ago to set up the business, which is inspired by the James Bond films. Its name was inspired by the villain in the 1974 movie The Man with the Golden Gun.

Carl’s business supplied products for the most recent Bond film, No Time To Die.

Scaramanga boss ‘hugely grateful’

Now he is celebrating again as the film has supplied five Hollywood movies over the past nine weeks.

Those include Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Its prop buyers bought a satchel, wooden pulleys and three large old iron padlocks from the FIfe vintage specialist.

The firm’s run started when it supplied two vintage suitcases and a trunk for the Disney+ film, Peter Pan and Wendy.

Carl said: “Seeing our vintage products so well thought-of that they’ve been used in five Hollywood movies released in just nine weeks would have been unimaginable to me when our antique trunks and chests appeared in our first movie, Dark Shadows, 11 years ago.

“I’m hugely grateful for the loyalty of our props buyers and our staff for continuing to meet their needs so quickly, which is often a crucial factor – as props can be needed for a scene being shot the next day.”

Scaramanga set for record Hollywood year

In recent weeks, the Fast X film – the latest in the Fast and the Furious series – has hit big screens. It opens with two Scaramanga tins, one shaped like a car.

The Fife business has also supplied a pulley to the Disney musical live action rejig of The Little Mermaid.

Its products – a satchel, wooden pulleys and a vintage padlock – were also used in The Flash.

Carl said he is looking forward to watching for the Scaramanga products when the fifth movie in the Indiana Jones series, which stars Harrison Ford, hits big screens on Wednesday.

And there is more to come with Scaramanga set to supply two more films before the end of the year.

It has also supplied products for 10 major television networks, including the BBC and Netflix to Disney+ and HBO.

Past films to use the company’s wares include The Hobbit, Paddington 2, The Batman, and Dark Shadows.