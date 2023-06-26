Fife vintage specialist toasts blockbuster Hollywood success in record year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife vintage specialist toasts blockbuster Hollywood success in record year

The company, which is inspired by the founder's love of the James Bond films, is set for a record year.

By Gavin Harper
Owner of Scaramanga, Carl Morenikeji. Image: Scaramanga.
Owner of Scaramanga, Carl Morenikeji. Image: Scaramanga.

A Fife vintage specialist is celebrating after it supplied products to five Hollywood movies in the past two months.

Scaramanga, based in Cupar, is run by Carl Morenikeji.

He left a corporate job and moved to Fife 15 years ago to set up the business, which is inspired by the James Bond films. Its name was inspired by the villain in the 1974 movie The Man with the Golden Gun.

Carl’s business supplied products for the most recent Bond film, No Time To Die.

Scaramanga boss ‘hugely grateful’

Now he is celebrating again as the film has supplied five Hollywood movies over the past nine weeks.

Those include Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Its prop buyers bought a satchel, wooden pulleys and three large old iron padlocks from the FIfe vintage specialist.

The firm’s run started when it supplied two vintage suitcases and a trunk for the Disney+ film, Peter Pan and Wendy.

Carl Morenikeji. shows off the films that Scaramanga has been involved with recently. Image: Scaramanga.

Carl said: “Seeing our vintage products so well thought-of that they’ve been used in five Hollywood movies released in just nine weeks would have been unimaginable to me when our antique trunks and chests appeared in our first movie, Dark Shadows, 11 years ago.

“I’m hugely grateful for the loyalty of our props buyers and our staff for continuing to meet their needs so quickly, which is often a crucial factor – as props can be needed for a scene being shot the next day.”

Scaramanga set for record Hollywood year

In recent weeks, the Fast X film – the latest in the Fast and the Furious series – has hit big screens. It opens with two Scaramanga tins, one shaped like a car.

The Fife business has also supplied a pulley to the Disney musical live action rejig of The Little Mermaid.

Its products – a satchel, wooden pulleys and a vintage padlock – were also used in The Flash.

Inside Scaramanga’s Coupar shop.. Image: Scaramanga.

Carl said he is looking forward to watching for the Scaramanga products when the fifth movie in the Indiana Jones series, which stars Harrison Ford, hits big screens on Wednesday.

And there is more to come with Scaramanga set to supply two more films before the end of the year.

It has also supplied products for 10 major television networks, including the BBC and Netflix to Disney+ and HBO.

Past films to use the company’s wares include The Hobbit, Paddington 2, The Batman, and Dark Shadows.

More from The Courier

Caitlin Walsh, Ellie Fraser and Charlie Boyle are Dundee school refusers.
'I was having anxiety attacks thinking about school': Dundee teenagers reveal why they won't…
School refusal - A parent with a distressed child.
Could you go to jail if your child is a school refuser? Here's the…
The famous Venue dancefloor and Dannii Minogue were the perfect partnership back in June 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Dannii Minogue starred in 1993 'showbiz' relaunch of The Venue in Dundee
A 3D map of Dundee city centre shops with red and blue colours used to indicate empty and occupied units
Dundee city centre: Track the empty and occupied units
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Alan McDade, Perth police paedo sting Picture shows; Alan McDade, Perth police paedo sting. .. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown
Perth paedophile sent vile texts and photos to undercover cop posing as schoolgirl
Callum Munro and Emma Morgan.
Fife pair in botched balaclava-clad booze break-in
Fraser Reid standing outside his Dundee fruit and vegetable shop
Dundee city centre: A ghost town or winning the battle for survival?
Dundee legend Jim Duffy.
Jim Duffy, John Holt and Sean Dillon among Dundee and United legends backing brain…
How the new Colinsburgh housing development will look
Multi-million pound development could double Fife village's population
Dunfermline's James McPake, Chris Hamilton and Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.
Will pre-season 'risk' benefit Dunfermline for their Scottish Championship bid?