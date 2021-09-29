Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Fife shop completes top secret mission for new James Bond film

By Maria Gran
September 29 2021, 12.14pm
Founder and managing director of Fife vintage shop Scaramanga Carl Morenikeji is looking forward to the new James Bond movie released in the UK tomorrow.

Carl Morenikeji quit a corporate job and moved to Fife 15 years ago to set up a vintage shop selling leather bags.

As a James Bond fan since the age of 10, he knew exactly what he wanted to call the Cupar shop.

Carl decided on the surname of the villain from the 1974 movie The Man With The Golden Gun, Francisco Scaramanga.

His childhood dream of appearing in a Bond film never came true.

But he has completed his own top secret mission – supplying items from Scaramanga for the latest James Bond instalment, No Time To Die.

‘A dream come true’

The vintage specialist sold two large brass vintage padlocks to one of the film’s props buyers.

Carl Morenikeji is wearing a James Bond-like suit holding up a large vintage brass padlock.
Scaramanga and Carl Morenikeji supplied the new James Bond movie No Time To Die with two large brass padlocks.

Mr Morenikeji said: “When I worked out which film the order was for, I was overjoyed.

“As a lifelong James Bond fan, having the movie use two of my company’s products really is a dream come true and the perfect 15th birthday gift for everyone in the team.

“We’ve seen our products used in many film and TV productions over the years, but this is very special.”

It is the 14th Hollywood or major UK movie in nine years to use Scaramanga’s wares as props.

Past movies include The Hobbit, Paddington 2, Maleficent, Dumbo, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, The Legend of Tarzan and Pan.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die.

Amazingly, it is the third time the shop sold its products to someone connected to the franchise.

In 2012, Sir Christopher Lee – who portrayed Francisco Scaramanga in the movie – bought a wooden chest from them.

In earlier years, a nephew of the schoolmate Ian Fleming named the character after bought a satchel and called to ask why they chose that name.

Scaramanga spy challenge

To celebrate its dream movie deal, Scaramanga has created a spy movie-inspired virtual intelligence gathering challenge on its website.

People can do a virtual tour of the shop to hunt for clues about films its products have appeared in.

The inside of the Scaramanga shop in Cupar.
The Scaramanga shop in Cupar has many vintage treasures and has sold to several films.

Scaramanga sells interiors, homewares, vintage furniture and bags online and in its Cupar shop.

It has also supplied vintage and antique props for TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Peaky Blinders, and Hollyoaks.

Other customers are The Third Day and The Nevers on HBO, The Irregulars on Netflix, and War of the Worlds Series 2 on Disney+.

No Time To Die is screening in cinemas tomorrow.

