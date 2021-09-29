Fife shop completes top secret mission for new James Bond film

Carl Morenikeji quit a corporate job and moved to Fife 15 years ago to set up a vintage shop selling leather bags.

As a James Bond fan since the age of 10, he knew exactly what he wanted to call the Cupar shop.

Carl decided on the surname of the villain from the 1974 movie The Man With The Golden Gun, Francisco Scaramanga.

His childhood dream of appearing in a Bond film never came true.

But he has completed his own top secret mission – supplying items from Scaramanga for the latest James Bond instalment, No Time To Die.

‘A dream come true’

The vintage specialist sold two large brass vintage padlocks to one of the film’s props buyers.

Mr Morenikeji said: “When I worked out which film the order was for, I was overjoyed.

“As a lifelong James Bond fan, having the movie use two of my company’s products really is a dream come true and the perfect 15th birthday gift for everyone in the team.

“We’ve seen our products used in many film and TV productions over the years, but this is very special.”

It is the 14th Hollywood or major UK movie in nine years to use Scaramanga’s wares as props.

Past movies include The Hobbit, Paddington 2, Maleficent, Dumbo, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, The Legend of Tarzan and Pan.

Amazingly, it is the third time the shop sold its products to someone connected to the franchise.

In 2012, Sir Christopher Lee – who portrayed Francisco Scaramanga in the movie – bought a wooden chest from them.

In earlier years, a nephew of the schoolmate Ian Fleming named the character after bought a satchel and called to ask why they chose that name.

Scaramanga spy challenge

To celebrate its dream movie deal, Scaramanga has created a spy movie-inspired virtual intelligence gathering challenge on its website.

People can do a virtual tour of the shop to hunt for clues about films its products have appeared in.

Scaramanga sells interiors, homewares, vintage furniture and bags online and in its Cupar shop.

It has also supplied vintage and antique props for TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Peaky Blinders, and Hollyoaks.

Other customers are The Third Day and The Nevers on HBO, The Irregulars on Netflix, and War of the Worlds Series 2 on Disney+.

No Time To Die is screening in cinemas tomorrow.